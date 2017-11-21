Farmhouse Cidery to open cider production facility creating nine new jobs in Virginia Beach

Farmhouse Cidery will open the region’s largest hard cider production facility in the City of Virginia Beach. The company will create nine new jobs, invest $750,000, and purchase nearly 3 million pounds of apples from Virginia farmers. The cidery will be co-located with Back Bay Brewing Company’s new Farmhouse Brewery, and will feature a tasting room in a renovated, historic farmhouse, production building, and large outdoor seating area. This grant is the first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) award to the City of Virginia Beach.

“Farmhouse Cidery’s new investment and jobs in Virginia Beach, and their commitment to purchase 100% of their apples from Virginia farmers demonstrate the impact agriculture can have in urban areas of the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Investments like this create jobs, tourism activity, and grow the tax base, while creating new markets for Virginia’s farmers as craft beverage producers look to source apples, hops, fruit, honey, and other agricultural products. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s craft beverage industry and our ongoing efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

“Through its commitment to sourcing ingredients from Virginia’s agricultural producers, Farmhouse Cidery is further supporting Virginia’s robust apple industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with the City of Virginia Beach through the AFID Program to support this innovative local business in a quickly growing industry.”

“We are ecstatic that the Commonwealth has awarded us this grant,” said the managing members of Farmhouse Cidery Josh Canada and Edward Hewitt. “By doing so they have enabled us to create a one of a kind destination where the lines between cider, beer, and wine are blurred. We will be using these funds to build a new building to house what will be the largest cider production in tidewater. We are grateful to both the City of Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth for helping us to make our vision a reality.”

“This innovative land use preserves our history and creates a new destination for the Kempsville area,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms. “We are also pleased to be the first cidery in the region that will focus on Virginia-made products and promote our rich agricultural heritage.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the City of Virginia Beach and Farmhouse Cidery to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved an $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which the City of Virginia Beach will match with local funds.