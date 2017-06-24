 jump to example.com

Farmers’ outdoor work can increase skin cancer risk

Published Saturday, Jun. 24, 2017, 5:26 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Many farmers have long-term exposure to the sun that can put them at risk for developing skin cancer.

farm“As people age, they often see changes in their skin, age spots, that sort of thing,” said Dr. Amy Johnson, a certified family nurse at the Centra Medical Group at Bedford Memorial Hospital and chairman of theBedford County Farm Bureau Young Farmers Committee. “Any spot that changes quickly, that grows up and out of the skin, or becomes crusty, needs to be examined right away. Also, any spots that are easily irritated or bleed easily need to be looked at.

“There is no such thing as safe tanning. UVA and UVB rays from the sun both damage skin cells permanently.”

There are several different forms of skin cancer, but Johnson explained that melanoma is the most dangerous because it is likely to metastasize, or spread to other parts of the body. It can be aggressive and invade other organs.

“Typically people who are out in the sun a lot tend to have recurring lesions in the same places,” she noted, so farmers and others who work outdoors should get an annual skin examination. They also should be aware that a cancerous spot that is removed can return nearby.

The best cure for skin cancer is prevention, Johnson remarked.

“Yes, your mama was right. Do use sunscreen regularly,” she said. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends using a water- and sweat-resistant broad spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater for extended outdoor work. Users should apply sunscreen 30 minutes prior to going outside and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or excessive sweating.

“Farmers also should wear wide-brim hats that cover their noses, ears and the back of their necks,” Johnson added. “Those are the most common sites where I see skin cancers. They also make clothing now that protects against UVA rays and is lightweight and long-sleeved to protect the skin. You should avoid working in the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; stick to the shade. Remember that even on overcast days you can still get badly burned.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Reopened Chinese market gives U.S. beef farmers opportunity to increase exports
Virginia pollinator plan aligned with national recommendations to revive honeybee population
Research finds common household chemicals lead to birth defects in mice
River City Golf Classic to welcome Washington Redskins back to Richmond on July 25
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: June 26-30
Former Liberty outfielder Ian Parmley makes MLB debut
Mudcats steal win with eight late runs against Potomac
FERC fails to acknowledge pipeline impacts
Author Chris Lassiter’s children’s book set to release
Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: June 26-30
Turks top Braves, Generals get win in VBL action
Wild pitch leads to wild ending in 7-6 Hillcats win
Rodriguez leads Ducks past Squirrels in opener
Child advocates needed
What are some ways people are using games to help reduce their carbon footprints?
Staunton to host 1,600 cyclists for Bike VA Tour
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 