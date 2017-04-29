 jump to example.com

Farmers markets flourish in Virginia

Published Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, 10:39 am

Many of Virginia’s farmers markets are now open throughout the state, offering a variety of fresh, locally-grown products to satisfy shoppers’ culinary interest and curiosity.

virginiaWhile some markets operate year-round, many others are seasonal, opening in May and continuing through October. Buying Virginia grown products at farmers’ markets supports the local economy.

“One of the best ways to support your local economy is to purchase locally-grown agricultural products,” saidVDACS Commissioner Sandy Adams. “In fact, research by the Virginia Cooperative Extension has shown that if each household spent $10 a week on local products, an additional $1.65 billion would be invested back into the Commonwealth’s local economy each year.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services maintains a directory of Virginia farmers’ markets on VirginiaGrown.com to help consumers find local markets. The web site allows customers to search by region, zip code or product and find markets throughout most communities across the Commonwealth.

 

Virginia Farmers Markets Fast Facts

  • More than 3,500 farms in Virginia sell directly to consumers *
  • The Commonwealth is ranked 9th in the country in direct farm-to-consumer sales *
  • In 2015, Virginians spent more than $41 million in the state on fresh, local products *
  • Many markets accept credit cards and EBT/SNAP
  • Farmers’ markets often carry products you wouldn’t find in a supermarket
  • Each market reflects the region’s agriculture and seasonal fruits and vegetables

Market managers, vendors and consumers are encouraged to follow VDACS on Twitter and Facebook and use the social media hashtag #VirginiaGrown to share what’s fresh throughout the season. Farmers’ markets can add or update their listing on VirginiaGrown.com or by notifying VDACS at vagrown@vdacs.virginia.gov.

