Farmers invited to free manure-management workshops

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will host two free workshops to help farmers maximize the use of manure on their farms.

Both workshops are geared to dairy farmers, but anyone is welcome. Lunch will be provided.

“The main focus of these workshops will be to help farmers understand the nutrient value and the dollar value of the manure, and how they fit into the overall fertility management of their operation,” explained DCR Nutrient Management Specialist Becky Barlow.

A workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at The Franklin Center in Rocky Mount will cover the value of manure to cropping systems, a bedded pack project, phosphorus mass balance, how to work with a custom manure spreader and how to manage antibiotic resistance. To register, call the Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Franklin County at 540-483-5161.

A workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 13 at Montezuma Hall in Rockingham County will cover the value of manure to cropping systems, how to sample manure and interpret analysis, and how to work with a custom manure spreader. To register, call DCR’s Scarlett Reel at 540-280-1156 or Alec Lipscomb at 540-490-2621.







Related Stories