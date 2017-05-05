Farmers can ensure they are counted in 2017 Census of Agriculture
Published Friday, May. 5, 2017, 8:09 am
Front Page » Business » Farmers can ensure they are counted in 2017 Census of Agriculture
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
New farmers and producers who did not receive a 2017 Census of Agriculture survey still have time to ensure they are counted in the next census.
It’s as simple as visiting agcensus.usda.gov and clicking on the “Make Sure You Are Counted” button before July 1.
Surveys for the 2017 Census of Agriculture will be mailed to producers at the end of this year. The census is conducted every five years and is a complete count of all U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them. It highlights land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures, and other topics.
The 2012 Census of Agriculture revealed that more than 3 million farmers operated over 2 million farms, spanning 914 million acres. That represented a 4 percent decrease in the number of U.S. farms from the 2007 census; however, agriculture sales, income and expenses increased between 2007 and 2012.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a farm as any place from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the census year.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion