Farm to Table Conference set for early December

The sixth annual Virginia Farm to Table Conference will be held Dec. 6 and 7 at the Blue Ridge Community College Plecker Workforce Center.

The conference is an opportunity for learning, networking and community-building among producers, buyers, restaurateurs, food entrepreneurs, community and agricultural development officials, nutrition and dining service directors, dietitians, policymakers, educators, farm-to-school advocates, technical service providers and food system stakeholders.

Keynote speakers include Diane Imrie, registered dietitian and director of nutrition services at the University of Vermont Medical Center; Anne and Jack Lazor, founders of Butterworks Farm, an organic and grass-fed dairy operation in Westfield, Vt.; and Shorlette Ammons, outreach coordinator for the Center for Environmental Farming Systems at N.C. State University.

In addition to the speakers, there will be concurrent sessions where producers and practitioners share their local and regional expertise on topics such as sustaining farms, families and communities; soil health and water quality; organic grain production; market readiness; hospitality and service; and improving food equity and access.

Registration and conference details are available at conference.virginiafarmtotable.org. Registration is $40 per day until Nov. 30 and $60 per day afterward.