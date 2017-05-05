Farm leaders pleased with confirmation of Perdue as agriculture secretary

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue was confirmed as the 31st secretary of agriculture, and leaders of the nation’s and state’s largest agricultural organizations are pleased with that pick.

“Farm Bureau heartily congratulates Secretary Sonny Perdue on his new role leading our nation’s agriculture department,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. “We are eager for agriculture to finally have a seat on the president’s cabinet, and we know Secretary Perdue is just as eager to get to work for farmers, consumers and rural America.”

Perdue governed Georgia for two terms from 2003 to 2011. Raised in a farm family, he holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine. As governor, he took conservative stances on immigration and voting rights. Georgia is home to 42,000 farms.

“Secretary Perdue is a longtime friend to me and farmers across Georgia, and soon to the millions of men and women across our county who feed and clothe our nation. He is a real-world farmer himself and knows the business inside and out,” said Duvall, who also hails from Georgia. “He understands the impact farm labor shortages, trade agreements and regulations have on a farmer’s bottom line and ability to stay in business from one season to the next.”

The day Perdue was sworn into office, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a roundtable discussion on trade, immigration and rural infrastructure with Perdue and 14 farmers and ranchers.

“Not only was President Trump receptive to our concerns, but he pledged action,” Duvall said. “He even looked toward Secretary Perdue and said, ‘Let’s get these problems fixed.’”