 jump to example.com

Farm group, others dispute claims in What the Health

Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, 11:53 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance is joining researchers and nutritionists in questioning claims in the Netflix movie What the Health.

what the healthThe new documentary recently was debunked by the International Food Information Council Foundation. “The film focused on promoting a vegan, plant-based lifestyle while denigrating all animal products including meat, poultry, fish, eggs and dairy,” said Dr. Megan Meyer, IFICF science communication director.

“It’s sad that moviegoers believe the statements in this movie instead of learning the real facts,” said Tony Banks, commodity marketing specialist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, a member of USFRA. “People need to realize that the makers of this movie have an agenda, and that’s to cut out all animal products from our diet.”

What the Health co-director Kip Andersen asserts that meat, fish, poultry and dairy are fattening up Americans, giving them cancer and Type-2 diabetes, and poisoning them with toxins. But critics say the film selectively analyzes nutrition research to demonize particular foods and praise a particular diet. In the film Andersen cherry-picks studies about nutrition and exaggerates their findings or reports them out of context to drive home his case for veganism, Meyer explained.

For example, the film claims eating processed meats is as bad for you as smoking. Using the World Health Organization’s 2015 review of the link between processed meat and cancer, Andersen claims WHO views bacon as a food on par with cigarettes and asbestos when it comes to causing cancer, and that eating a daily serving of the stuff increases your colorectal cancer risk by 18 percent.

The WHO did not say that eating meat was as deadly as smoking, Meyer countered. It did find that eating hot dogs, bacon and lunchmeats can slightly increase the risk of colorectal cancer, but only if one eats it every single day. A person’s lifetime risk of colorectal cancer is about 5 percent, and the WHO found that eating processed meat daily appears to boost a person’s risk of cancer by 1 percentage point.

“So enjoying the odd strip of bacon or salami sandwich isn’t going to change your lifetime cancer risk, but eating the stuff every day could increase your risk of this one particular cancer by a single percentage point,” she noted.

Additionally, the movie incorrectly links antibiotic use on farms to possible swine flu rates. Meyer, who holds a doctorate in microbiology and immunology, said “stating that the use of antibiotics will increase viral infections is just plain wrong. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections. The swine flu is a virus. Antibiotics do not work on viruses. The end.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Industrial Hemp Field Day showcases crop, possibilities
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC endorses 94 candidates for House seats
Summer program immerses teachers in interdisciplinary water research
Squirrels win season series against league’s best
P-Nats, Keys shut each other out in DH split
George Mason upsets No. 19 Coastal Carolina in 2-1 season-opening win
Warner, Kaine announce $2.6 million to protect, restore coastal communities
Reports: Harvey makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane along Texas coast
SCC reminds Virginians to review property coverage before hurricanes, other disasters
Ask Leanne: Meals for adults and children
No. 13 Virginia defeats Villanova in 2OT
Hillcats clinch second-half title with 3-2 win
Alleghany County Interstate 64 off-ramp closed Aug. 28 for repairs
Lexington artists exhibit work in Bridgewater College art gallery
Washington and Lee receives grant for new sub-meter project
Charlottesville makes victim, witness assistance services available
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 