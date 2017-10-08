Farm Bureau foundation, Agriculture in the Classroom strengthen collaboration

Leaders of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization announced in August a newly established partnership to strengthen collaboration between the two groups.

The AFBFA and NAITCO signed a memorandum of understanding outlining how the two organizations will work together to create a more agriculturally literate society.

“Farm Bureau has worked closely with National Agriculture in the Classroom for years to help students, teachers and parents learn about where food comes from and who grows it,” said foundation chairman Zippy Duvall, who also serves as president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. “We look forward to building on our success through this official partnership.”

The two organizations will work together to encourage young Americans to pursue higher education and career opportunities in the food and agricultural sciences and will provide resources to assist elementary and secondary educators who want to integrate information about food and agriculture across curricula. They also will partner on communications and promotions and on workshops and educational events.

Willie Grenier, NAITCO president and executive director of Maine Agriculture in the Classroom, said the memorandum “solidifies an already-strong partnership between two organizations dedicated to agricultural literacy outreach in K-12 classrooms across the country. We’re proud to have such a strong advocate of educating K-12 teachers and students about the importance of agriculture by our side, and look forward to a robust collaboration between our two organizations for many years to come.”

Tammy Maxey, senior education manager for Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom, concurred. Maxey serves as NAITCO treasurer and AITC representative on the AFBFA board and helped write the memorandum. She said the national organizations’ combined efforts “enhance the impact for everyone.

“Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom benefits from resources of both organizations and is actively involved in creating, sharing and promoting curriculum to increase awareness of the importance of agriculture in our daily lives.”

More than half of state AITC programs are housed within those states’ Farm Bureaus.