Farm Bureau convention will draw state’s producers to Williamsburg

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention is the state’s largest gathering of farmers and agriculture professionals, with up to 800 attendees each year.

This year’s convention will be held Nov. 28-30 at the Williamsburg Lodge and will include such Farm Bureau business as adopting resolutions and electing state-level directors.

But the convention is not all hard work.

At the event’s Nov. 29 banquet, participants will get to unwind while listening to humorist Jeanne Robertson. Robertson grew up in the tiny town of Graham, N.C., and considers herself a “grandma gone viral,” having scored more than 37 million views on YouTube, published three books and become a mainstay on Sirius XM’s comedy channels. A speaker for more than 50 years, the 6-foot, 2-inch-tall comedian learned she could make people laugh during her reign as Miss North Carolina in 1963 and as Miss Congeniality in the 1964 Miss America pageant.

The Auburn University graduate taught high school and college physical education for nine years, but throughout those years requests continued to pour in for her to speak. In 1976 she entered professional speaking full time.

Other speakers will include American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Scott VanderWal; Tyne Morgan, host of the farm news television program U.S. Farm Report; and Vance Crowe, director of millennial engagement for Monsanto.

The convention is open to voting delegates and other interested Farm Bureau members. The Nov. 29 and 30 business sessions will include program updates, remarks from invited guests and policy discussion. It is at the annual convention that delegates from each county Farm Bureau in Virginia help shape VFBF state and federal policies for the coming year. They also will elect five state directors.

Judging will take place for the Young Farmers Achievement Award, and four finalists will compete in the annual Young Farmers Discussion Meet. Winners of both will be announced at a Nov. 29 breakfast.

With 127,400 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry and preserving the Virginia way of life. View more convention news as it becomes available at vafb.com/convention.