 jump to example.com

Fan event with Washington Redskins coming to Richmond

Published Thursday, Jun. 29, 2017, 4:32 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The City of Richmond, Economic Development Authority, Enrichmond and SMG Richmond present a super fan event for Washington Redskins fans. Celebration In The End Zone at the SMG-managed Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, offers an exciting opportunity for fans to bid on unique auction items and mingle with Redskins alumni, coaches and front office staff from 5-8 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 1.

washington redskinsCelebration In The End Zone is open to the public and will take place immediately after that day’s training camp session and will be held in the training center’s new second-floor event space, “The End Zone”, overlooking the practice fields and the Richmond skyline. Expected to participate are Vice President, Bruce Allen, head Coach, Jay Gruden, Super Bowl Champion and MVP, Doug Williams and Voice of the Redskins, Larry Michael. Celebration In The End Zone’s silent auction will feature autographed Washington Redskins’ memorabilia and other exclusive opportunities such as trips, jewelry and tickets to various events. Fans can also compete in an end zone dance contest for special prizes.

Tickets for Celebration In The End Zone are $50 per person and include food from Groovin’ Gourmets, Mosaic and Mama J’s Kitchen and a complimentary drink ticket. A cash bar will also be available.

More information is available at EventsatBSWRTC.com.

For sponsorship availability and ticket information contact Cindy Creasy at (804) 257-3096 or cindy@rivercitygolfclassic.com.

Celebration In The End Zone would not be possible without the support of the following sponsors: Village Youth & Family Services, Inc., and Classic Party Rentals of Virginia. Partial proceeds go to support year-round youth programs at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center through a partnership with Enrichmond.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Steamy air to overtake eastern U.S. Independence Day weekend
Suarez-Malaguti joins UVA women’s tennis coaching staff
Charlottesville issues RFP for Downtown Parks Master Plan
George Mason announces dedicated basketball practice facility
Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows Trump approval dipping
Northam: Senate healthcare proposal ‘detrimental’ to Virginia
Five-year anniversary of derecho: Reminder to prepare for hurricane season
McAuliffe announces new UK export sales, partnership for Virginia craft brewery
The most successful celebrity clothing lines
Helping dogs deal with fireworks and other noise anxiety
Ken Plum: Stay with the Paris Climate Agreement
Dinner Diva: How to lose weight on a Paleo diet
Virginia finishes 19th in final Directors’ Cup standings
Online gambling profits: The numbers don’t lie
UVA alum Leah Smith qualifies for World Championships
Angela Lynn on healthcare repeal: ‘It’s not fiscally or morally responsible’
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 