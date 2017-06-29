Fan event with Washington Redskins coming to Richmond

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The City of Richmond, Economic Development Authority, Enrichmond and SMG Richmond present a super fan event for Washington Redskins fans. Celebration In The End Zone at the SMG-managed Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, offers an exciting opportunity for fans to bid on unique auction items and mingle with Redskins alumni, coaches and front office staff from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Celebration In The End Zone is open to the public and will take place immediately after that day’s training camp session and will be held in the training center’s new second-floor event space, “The End Zone”, overlooking the practice fields and the Richmond skyline. Expected to participate are Vice President, Bruce Allen, head Coach, Jay Gruden, Super Bowl Champion and MVP, Doug Williams and Voice of the Redskins, Larry Michael. Celebration In The End Zone’s silent auction will feature autographed Washington Redskins’ memorabilia and other exclusive opportunities such as trips, jewelry and tickets to various events. Fans can also compete in an end zone dance contest for special prizes.

Tickets for Celebration In The End Zone are $50 per person and include food from Groovin’ Gourmets, Mosaic and Mama J’s Kitchen and a complimentary drink ticket. A cash bar will also be available.

More information is available at EventsatBSWRTC.com.

For sponsorship availability and ticket information contact Cindy Creasy at (804) 257-3096 or cindy@rivercitygolfclassic.com.

Celebration In The End Zone would not be possible without the support of the following sponsors: Village Youth & Family Services, Inc., and Classic Party Rentals of Virginia. Partial proceeds go to support year-round youth programs at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center through a partnership with Enrichmond.