Fairfax fundraising surpasses $1 million; Adams raises $180K in second quarter

Fairfax passes $1M mark

The Justin Fairfax lieutenant governor campaign has raised than $1 million over the course of primary campaign.

To date, the campaign has received money from every corner of the Commonwealth and from more than 4,000 donors. Almost 70 percent of all contributions were $100 or less, and 85 percent of contributions were less than $250.

The Fairfax campaign is the only Democratic lieutenant governor campaign to air a television ad, which is titled “Virginia Line.”

John Adams raises $186,000 in second quarter

John Adams, the Republican nominee for attorney general, announced today that he raised $186,000 during the fundraising period that began April 1, 2017 and ended June 1, 2017.

The campaign finished the period with $609,000 cash on hand.

“We are continuing to see growing support across Virginia for my campaign,” said Adams. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that Virginians want an attorney general who is not a politician, but rather someone who will defend the laws of Virginia. I have spent my professional life in the Navy, clerking for the Supreme Court, as a federal prosecutor, and most recently in private practice – not in elected office. As attorney general, I will provide the best possible legal advice, counsel and defense for the state, not inject a political agenda into the office. Over the next five months I will be working hard to share this message with citizens in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

The campaign has raised over $1.3 million total since Adams announced his candidacy in January 2016. In March, Adams became the Republican nominee for attorney general.