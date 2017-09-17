 jump to example.com

Face the Nation’s Bob Schieffer at American Shakespeare Center’s Annual Gala Inbox

Published Sunday, Sep. 17, 2017, 12:04 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Esteemed CBS newsman Bob Schieffer will perform at the American Shakespeare Center (ASC) Annual Gala the weekend of September 23 at the Blackfriars Playhouse and Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton, Virginia.

bob schiefferSchieffer will appear on stage in full Elizabethan garb as “Master” Bob Schieffer, host of Face the Realm, in a performance of In Search of Shakespeare. The one-night-only performance was written by playwright Emma Whipday and humorously chronicles Philip Henslowe’s fictional desperate search for the next Shakespeare.

Bob Schieffer is an award-winning television journalist with CBS, specializing in national politics. Schieffer’s retirement in 2015 marked his 46th year at CBS News and his 24th anchoring Face the Nation. Named a living legend by the Library of Congress, Schieffer has won the Edward R. Murrow Award, the overseas Press Club Award, eight Emmys, and has been inducted into the National Academy of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.

The Annual Gala features a weekend full of activities including the performance, followed by dinner, award presentations, and dancing at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a special Sundaymorning brunch and enjoy a variety of ASC performances during the weekend.

This year’s Robin Goodfellow and Burbage Award winners will also be in attendance for the Gala weekend. The Robin Goodfellow Award recipient, Robert C. Vaughan III, is the founding President and CEO of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities (VFH). Schieffer will interview Vaughan during the Saturday Brunch at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel. Burbage Award recipient Lesley Currier is also being honored; she founded the Marin Shakespeare Company in San Rafael, California.

A $275 Gala ticket includes:

  • Welcome Champagne Toast: Saturday, Sept 23 at 1:00 pm

  • Gala Performance, Awards, and Dinner: Saturday at 6:00 pm

  • Sunday Morning Brunch with Bob Schieffer and Robert Vaughn: Sunday, Sept 24 at 9:30 am

  • Blackfriars Playhouse Tour: Sunday at 11:00 am

Additional performances available during the Gala weekend:

  • Love’s Labour’s Lost performance with special Talkback: Friday, Sept 22 at 7:30 pm

  • Peter and the Starcatcher performance: Saturday, Sept 23 at 2:00 pm

  • Much Ado About Nothing performance: Sunday, Sept 24 at 2:00 pm

Tickets and more information are available at www.ascgala.com or by contacting the ASC development office at540.885.5588 ext. 21.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

UVA football builds confidence with UConn win

The early returns from UVA’s 38-18 win over UConn on Saturday? Coach Bronco Mendenhall had some positive thoughts afterward.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
McAuliffe announces $8.8 million in Community Development Block Grants
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 18-22
Are there any realistic geoengineering solutions to our climate woes?
Bridgewater steamrolls Apprentice, 52-0
VMI blanked at Robert Morris, 23-0
No. 19 Liberty wins thriller over Indiana State
#16 Virginia Tech rolls after sluggish start at ECU, wins 64-17
UVA football builds confidence with UConn win
UConn Postgame: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA D solid in big win over UConn
State Police cruiser, motorcycle collide in Augusta County
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Recap of UVA win over UConn
UVA offensive line play keys Cavs’ win
UVA dominates UConn, wins 38-18
U.S. News recognizes MBU among the best in the South
WTJU forging global connections through radio station visit from Ghana
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 