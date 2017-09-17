Face the Nation’s Bob Schieffer at American Shakespeare Center’s Annual Gala Inbox

Esteemed CBS newsman Bob Schieffer will perform at the American Shakespeare Center (ASC) Annual Gala the weekend of September 23 at the Blackfriars Playhouse and Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton, Virginia.

Schieffer will appear on stage in full Elizabethan garb as “Master” Bob Schieffer, host of Face the Realm, in a performance of In Search of Shakespeare. The one-night-only performance was written by playwright Emma Whipday and humorously chronicles Philip Henslowe’s fictional desperate search for the next Shakespeare.

Bob Schieffer is an award-winning television journalist with CBS, specializing in national politics. Schieffer’s retirement in 2015 marked his 46th year at CBS News and his 24th anchoring Face the Nation. Named a living legend by the Library of Congress, Schieffer has won the Edward R. Murrow Award, the overseas Press Club Award, eight Emmys, and has been inducted into the National Academy of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.

The Annual Gala features a weekend full of activities including the performance, followed by dinner, award presentations, and dancing at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a special Sundaymorning brunch and enjoy a variety of ASC performances during the weekend.

This year’s Robin Goodfellow and Burbage Award winners will also be in attendance for the Gala weekend. The Robin Goodfellow Award recipient, Robert C. Vaughan III, is the founding President and CEO of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities (VFH). Schieffer will interview Vaughan during the Saturday Brunch at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel. Burbage Award recipient Lesley Currier is also being honored; she founded the Marin Shakespeare Company in San Rafael, California.

A $275 Gala ticket includes:

Welcome Champagne Toast: Saturday, Sept 23 at 1:00 pm

Gala Performance, Awards, and Dinner: Saturday at 6:00 pm

Sunday Morning Brunch with Bob Schieffer and Robert Vaughn: Sunday, Sept 24 at 9:30 am

Blackfriars Playhouse Tour: Sunday at 11:00 am

Additional performances available during the Gala weekend:

Love’s Labour’s Lost performance with special Talkback: Friday, Sept 22 at 7:30 pm

Peter and the Starcatcher performance: Saturday, Sept 23 at 2:00 pm

Much Ado About Nothing performance: Sunday, Sept 24 at 2:00 pm

Tickets and more information are available at www.ascgala.com or by contacting the ASC development office at540.885.5588 ext. 21.