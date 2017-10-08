Extended lane closures on Route 250 in Albemarle County conclude Oct. 9
Published Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 12:03 am
Drivers are reminded to expect delays this weekend on westbound Route 250 (Ivy Road) over the Route 29/250 Bypass in Albemarle County for bridge work.
The extended lane closures on the bridge will be complete Oct. 9. Crews have finished pouring the concrete deck in the westbound right lane and will reopen the lane on Monday.
Motorists leaving Charlottesville this weekend should plan for extra travel time.
Through the end of October, drivers should expect nightly lane closures on the bridge for pavement marking and other finishing work. Nightly lane closures are also scheduled on the Route 29/250 Bypass while the contractor finishes working underneath the bridge.
