Expect delays on Route 33 in Rockingham County Feb. 1-22
Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 12:31 pm
Motorists who use Route 33 (Rawley Pike) in Western Rockingham County should expect significant delays for about three weeks beginning Wednesday, February 1. The Virginia Department of Transportation will be replacing 158 chevron signs that warn drivers of roadway curves between Laurel Woods Lane and the West Virginia State Line. Flaggers and a pilot truck will control traffic, which may be held for 20 to 30 minutes at a time.
Work is scheduled for weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 22. All work is weather permitting.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located atwww.VirginiaDOT.org.
