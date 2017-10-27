Expect delays on Interstate 64 near Route 29 Sunday morning
Drivers should expect delays on Sunday morning while crews inspect the Interstate 64 bridges at mile marker 118 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Albemarle County.
The work will take place in both directions between 6 a.m. and noon. Crews will close the eastbound left lane first and then move to the westbound left lane.
VDOT will monitor traffic delays and make adjustments, as necessary, but motorists should expect delays and plan for extra travel time.
Overhead message boards will notify drivers of the work.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
