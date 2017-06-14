 jump to example.com

Executive director of national alpaca association to visit Mount Sidney alpaca farm

Published Wednesday, Jun. 14, 2017, 7:15 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

There is a 25-acre hilltop farm in Mount Sidney with fields of beautiful, fragrant lavender and a herd of 12 freshly shorn, doe-eyed huacaya alpacas.

Point of View AlpacasPoint of View Alpacas got its name due to the breathtaking scenery at the farm: to the west the Alleghenies and to the east the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Dave and Teri Grembi have lived on the farm for 20 years but only recently started raising alpacas in 2014. The Grembis enjoy being in two industries, lavender and alpacas (raised for their fleece), that are unique, exciting and have excellent growth opportunities.

Dave recently retired from the healthcare industry while Teri works as a physical education teacher at a local elementary school.

“Teri spends many hours with the alpacas and lavender, but she also loves her professional teaching job,” said Dave. “She is not interested in retiring any time soon. And the kids are happy about that. They love her too!”

As to how Dave is enjoying his retirement?

“I love being outdoors with the alpacas,” said Dave. “They are such beautiful, peaceful and curious animals. Farm life is definitely hard work, but it is therapy for me to spend time with the animals and in the lavender fields.”

On Friday, June 16 from 4 – 6 p.m.., Bud Synhorst, executive director of the world’s largest alpaca association, the Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. will visit Point of View Alpacas during his stay in the Charlottesville area where he will be the keynote speaker at the Virginia Alpaca Owners & Breeders Association (VAOBA) Annual Membership Meeting on Saturday, June 17 at the Holiday Inn Monticello.

 

About the Virginia Alpaca Owners & Breeders Association

A regional affiliate of the Alpaca Owners Association, VAOBA offers members educational resources and support as well as many opportunities to promote alpacas and individual farms throughout Virginia.

For more information, visit www.vaoba.info.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Quiala shuts down P-Nats in 5-1 win
Is renting out your vacation house a smart move?
VDOT schedules Route 250 bridge public hearing in Augusta County
Virginia Premier names new chief medical officer
Northam, Gillespie win gubernatorial nominations in Virginia primaries
Why companies are turning to portable buildings for office space
Virginia’s Clement, Bettinger picked on Day 2 of MLB Draft
Squirrels silent in series opener
Loopstok homers in Hillcats doubleheader split
Kaine introduces bill to address chronic VA workforce shortages
Travel media from around the world visit Shenandoah Valley
Schedule change for overnight closures on Interstate 81 in Frederick County
Opening statement of Senate Intel Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner at Jeff Sessions hearing
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway set for Father’s Day weekend
Valley Baseball League to play in Southern Collegiate Showcase on July 15-16
Game Notes: Turks travel to Purcellville
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 