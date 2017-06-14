Executive director of national alpaca association to visit Mount Sidney alpaca farm

There is a 25-acre hilltop farm in Mount Sidney with fields of beautiful, fragrant lavender and a herd of 12 freshly shorn, doe-eyed huacaya alpacas.

Point of View Alpacas got its name due to the breathtaking scenery at the farm: to the west the Alleghenies and to the east the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Dave and Teri Grembi have lived on the farm for 20 years but only recently started raising alpacas in 2014. The Grembis enjoy being in two industries, lavender and alpacas (raised for their fleece), that are unique, exciting and have excellent growth opportunities.

Dave recently retired from the healthcare industry while Teri works as a physical education teacher at a local elementary school.

“Teri spends many hours with the alpacas and lavender, but she also loves her professional teaching job,” said Dave. “She is not interested in retiring any time soon. And the kids are happy about that. They love her too!”

As to how Dave is enjoying his retirement?

“I love being outdoors with the alpacas,” said Dave. “They are such beautiful, peaceful and curious animals. Farm life is definitely hard work, but it is therapy for me to spend time with the animals and in the lavender fields.”

On Friday, June 16 from 4 – 6 p.m.., Bud Synhorst, executive director of the world’s largest alpaca association, the Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. will visit Point of View Alpacas during his stay in the Charlottesville area where he will be the keynote speaker at the Virginia Alpaca Owners & Breeders Association (VAOBA) Annual Membership Meeting on Saturday, June 17 at the Holiday Inn Monticello.

About the Virginia Alpaca Owners & Breeders Association

A regional affiliate of the Alpaca Owners Association, VAOBA offers members educational resources and support as well as many opportunities to promote alpacas and individual farms throughout Virginia.

For more information, visit www.vaoba.info.