Evans sparkles in 3-1 Liberty win over Bryant

Right-hander Caleb Evans struck out a career-high 11 batters over six scoreless innings to lead the Liberty Flames past the Bryant Bulldogs, 3-1, Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series between the two teams at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Celebrating his birthday, Evans moves to 2-1 on the season. The senior allowed three hits and never allowed a runner past second base in the victory. He walked two.

Winners of three straight contests, Liberty moves to 7-3 on the year. Bryant drops to 2-7.

The host Flames took a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the second. Third baseman Dylan Allen walked to open the inning. Two batters later, Allen advanced to third on a single to right field by left fielder Jake Barbee. Shortstop Cam Locklear followed with a run-scoring grounder to second base to stake Liberty to an early edge.

In the fourth, Head Coach Scott Jackson’s team added to its lead. Right fielder Will Shepherd led off the home half of the inning by lining a double into the right-center field gap. Shepherd moved to third, as Allen reached on a fielding error by Bryant second baseman Cole Fabio. A RBI grounder by second baseman Andrew Kowalo extended the Flames’ advantage to 2-0.

Liberty struck for a two-out run in the fifth. With two outs, first baseman Sammy Taormina lined a single to right field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Shepherd followed with a single to score Taormina and give the Flames a 3-0 lead.

Bryant left fielder Ryan Ward and catcher Mickey Gasper led off the eighth inning with back-to-back singles. Two batters later, center fielder Nick Angelini grounded a RBI single through the right side of the infield to cut the Liberty lead to 3-1.

However, it was as close as the Bulldogs got in the contest. Flames freshman reliever Garret Price came on to pitch two scoreless innings, retiring the side in order in the ninth to seal the Liberty win and earn the first save of his collegiate career.

Bryant starter Steve Theetge falls to 1-2. He gave up three runs on five hits during the first five innings. He struck out three and walked one.

The Flames had eight hits in the contest. Barbee and Shepherd each had two hits in the contest. The Bulldogs collected six hits.

Each team committed two errors.

Up Next: Bryant and Liberty will complete their three-game series, tomorrow at Liberty Baseball Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m.