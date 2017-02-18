 jump to example.com

Evans, Quarterley shut down Kansas in 6-1 Liberty win

Published Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 4:40 pm

libertyRight-handers Caleb Evans and Shane Quarterley held the Kansas Jayhawks in check over the first eight innings, propelling the Liberty Flames to a 6-1 win, Saturday afternoon at the Charleston Crab House Challenge at Riley Park. The victory was the first under Head Coach Scott Jackson.

Making his first career start, Evans, 1-0, allowed one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings to

record his first win in a Liberty uniform. The senior, exclusively a reliever during the previous three seasons, had made 34 career appearances with no decisions. He struck out three and walked four.

Quarterley took over with one out and a runner on in the sixth. The senior went on to pitch 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He yielded one hit, while striking out three.

Liberty evens its record at 1-1, while Kansas falls to 1-1. It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams on the diamond.

Flames’ freshman third baseman Ben Highfill hit a solo home run, his first collegiate hit, and drove in two runs in the contest. After three hits yesterday, first baseman Sammy Taormina collected his second straight multi-hit game with two hits in the contest.

Liberty, the home team on the scoreboard, took advantage of a leadoff walk and an error to score two runs in the bottom of the second. Right fielder Will Shepherd drew a walk to open the inning and with two outs, advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jayhawks third baseman Benjamin Sems then threw wildly to first on a ground ball by designated hitter Payton Scarbrough, allowing Shepherd to score the first run of the contest. Andrew Kowalo followed with a double down the left field line, moving Scarbrough to third. A balk by Kansas starter Jeider Rincon brought home Scarbrough to give Liberty a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Kansas cut into Liberty’s edge. First baseman David Kyriacou singled and center fielder Rudy Karre doubled to open the inning. Two batters later, left fielder Devin Foyle drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Second baseman James Cosentino followed with a run-scoring ground out to make it 2-1, Flames. However, Liberty pitcher Evans held the Jayhawks to just one run by inducing a fly ball to center field from Brett Vosik to end the inning.

Liberty extended its lead in the fifth. With one out, Highfill belted a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall for the Flames’ first run of the inning. Center fielder D.J. Artis was then hit by a pitch and later, scored on a two-out single by left fielder Jake Barbee to up the Liberty advantage to 4-1.

The Flames tacked on in the eighth. Catcher Matt Allen and Taormina each walked to begin the bottom of the inning and advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Scarbrough. A wild pitch allowed Allen to score for a 5-1 advantage. Two batters later, Highfill lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Taormina for what proved to be the final score of 6-1.

Jack DeGroat pitched a scoreless ninth for the Flames.

Jayhawk starter Jeider Ricon falls to 0-1. He gave up four runs, two earned on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked two.

Liberty collected eight hits in the contest. The Flames’ trio of pitchers held Kansas to four hits.

 

Up Next: Liberty will finish its season-opening weekend at the Charleston Crab House Challenge by facing the host Citadel Bulldogs, tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

