Errors cost Potomac in 6-2 loss to Hillcats

Two first inning errors led to two runs for the Lynchburg Hillcats (13-12), as the Potomac Nationals (14-12) fell 6-2 at Pfitzner Stadium on Friday night. Potomac’s errors in the first frame led to two unearned runs against RHP Joan Baez (L, 0-4), though the right-handed starter had his best outing of the season. Baez allowed three runs, one earned, over 5.1 innings, the first time he pitched at least five innings in 2017.

Baez retired the first two men in the top of the first inning, but LF Ka’ai Tom reached on a throwing error by 2B Austin Davidson. CF Connor Marabell followed with a single to left field, and Potomac LF Telmito Agustin misplayed it, which allowed Tom to score. 1B Sicnarf Loopstok followed with an RBI double, as Lynchburg tallied two unearned runs and led 2-0 after half an inning.

The Hillcats added another run in the second inning, which proved to be the difference in the game. After C Daniel Salters singled, SS Willi Castro grounded into a fielder’s choice. 2B Ivan Castillo then singled, and DH Andrew Calica made it 3-0 with an RBI single, which plated Castro. Calica’s single held up as the game-winning hit.

Potomac did not manage much offense over the first four innings against RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (W, 4-1), as the right-handed starter tallied a win in his fourth straight start. Chiang faced just two over the minimum through the first four innings before he gave up a single run in both the fifth and sixth frames. Chiang allowed just two runs over a career high eight innings.

RF Rhett Wiseman made a sensational grab and ended the top of the fifth inning, and then led off the home half of the frame with a solo home run, his third home run of the season. In the sixth inning, 1B Ian Sagdal hit a one-out double, and C Taylor Gushue pulled Potomac within one run with a two-out RBI single, though Potomac left him at first base. The P-Nats managed just one baserunner after Gushue’s single, as 3B Kelvin Gutierrez led off the ninth inning with an infield single against RHP Leandro Linares.

Lynchburg added an insurance run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly against LHP Matthew Crownover, and put the game out of reach with two runs in the ninth inning against RHP Whit Mayberry. Loopstok led off the ninth with a double, 3B Yonathan Mendoza singled, and Salters made it 5-2 with an RBI single. After Mayberry tallied the first of three strikeouts in the inning, Castillo wrapped up the scoring with an RBI double.

Despite the loss, Potomac remains in second place in the Northern Division, though paired with scores from around the Carolina League, now sits 2.5 games behind the Salem Red Sox, and only 0.5 games ahead of the Hillcats and Frederick Keys. The P-Nats and Hillcats will continue their series on Saturday, as the teams will play a pair of games at Pfitzner Stadium. Game one of the twin bill is set to start at 5:30pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 5:15pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

Potomac’s Doug Williams free autograph signing will remain as scheduled for Saturday night rain or shine. The Erick Fedde Emoji T-Shirt giveaway, presented by Extreme Custom Collision, will be given away at the gates prior to game one of the doubleheader on Saturday. All postgame activities at The Pfitz will remain as scheduled as well.

Sunday is Harry Potter Day at Pfitzner Stadium, full of Harry Potter themed promotions, graphics, and contests. After the game on Sunday, fans can meet two P-Nats players and get autographs after Kids Run the Bases. Fans can also play catch on the field after the game. Sunday is a Reading Program Day, where students who have participated in Uncle Slam’s Reading Program will be recognized for their achievements in a pre-game parade.

