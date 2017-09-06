Erin & The Wildfire premiere new single

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Erin & The Wildfire is premiering its new single, “GreatLove,” exclusively via Glide Magazine.

“Great Love” is the latest single from Erin & The Wildfire’s upcoming debut album, “Thirst,” due out on Sept. 29. Produced by Adrian Olsen (Foxygen, Futurebirds and Matthew E. White), Thirst was recorded over the course of a week at Montrose Studio in Richmond.

For more information on Erin & The Wildfire, visit:www.erinandthewildfire.com.

Erin & The Wildfire is a Charlottesville-based band that has been steadily carving out a reputation for itself in recent years as one of the most captivating live acts to come out of Central Virginia since their formation in 2012.

Recently, C-Ville Weekly named the band Charlottesville’s #1 local band, writing, “Nary a week goes by that Erin & The Wildfire isn’t getting an in-town crowd movin’ and groovin’ with bluesy originals like ‘Snake Oil’ and ‘Blame the Rain’ and raucous covers of diva classics like ‘Respect’ and ‘Rolling in the Deep.'”

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Erin Lunsford, the band has been making waves by stirring up their unique sonic melting pot of rock, soul and funk. The group’s striking sound, goofy charm and relentless work ethic has propelled them to some of the Commonwealth’s biggest stages and they have set their sights even higher with the upcoming release of their long-awaited debut album.