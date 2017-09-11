Eric Klinenberg opens W&L seminar series on intimacy

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The first visiting speaker in Washington and Lee University’s yearlong “Questioning Intimacy” interdisciplinary seminar series is lecturer and social scientist Eric Klinenberg. His talk will be Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. in Stackhouse Theatre, Elrod Commons.

The title of the lecture, which is open to the public, is “The Sociology of Connection: From Going Solo to Modern Romance.”

Klinenberg is a Professor of sociology, public policy, and media, culture and communications at New York University. Known as a lively speaker, Klinenberg has appeared on the Bill Maher show and NPR’s “This American Life” and has written for Rolling Stone.

His speech will cover two of his most notable works, which includes, “Going Solo” (2013) and his book “Modern Romance” (2016), a New York Times bestselling collaboration with comedian Aziz Ansari.

Questioning Intimacy is a yearlong seminar series that strives to explore intimacy in its various forms. The seminar is organized around a series of six visiting speakers chosen for the discipline they represent and the perspective they bring to W&L’s study of intimacy. Each of the speakers is a leader in his or her field. Four W&L faculty members teamed up to plan the series.