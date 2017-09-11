Eric Klinenberg opens W&L seminar series on intimacy
Published Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, 12:06 am
Front Page » Events » Eric Klinenberg opens W&L seminar series on intimacy
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The first visiting speaker in Washington and Lee University’s yearlong “Questioning Intimacy” interdisciplinary seminar series is lecturer and social scientist Eric Klinenberg. His talk will be Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. in Stackhouse Theatre, Elrod Commons.
The title of the lecture, which is open to the public, is “The Sociology of Connection: From Going Solo to Modern Romance.”
Klinenberg is a Professor of sociology, public policy, and media, culture and communications at New York University. Known as a lively speaker, Klinenberg has appeared on the Bill Maher show and NPR’s “This American Life” and has written for Rolling Stone.
His speech will cover two of his most notable works, which includes, “Going Solo” (2013) and his book “Modern Romance” (2016), a New York Times bestselling collaboration with comedian Aziz Ansari.
Questioning Intimacy is a yearlong seminar series that strives to explore intimacy in its various forms. The seminar is organized around a series of six visiting speakers chosen for the discipline they represent and the perspective they bring to W&L’s study of intimacy. Each of the speakers is a leader in his or her field. Four W&L faculty members teamed up to plan the series.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion