Epic goal-line stand preserves Virginia Tech win

Virginia Tech stopped Pitt on fourth-and-goal at the 1 on the final play of the game, preserving a dramatic 20-14 win in Lane Stadium on Saturday.

The Panthers (4-7, 2-5 ACC) had four shots from the Tech 1 after a 74-yard pass from Kenny Pickett to Jester Weah with 1:02 to go.

Tailback Darrin Hall, who had just four yards rushing on 15 attempts on the day, was stopped for no gain on first down, then again on second down.

On third down, Pickett’s pass to Weah was broken up by Greg Stroman with three seconds left, setting up one final play for the game.

Hall was tackled in the backfield for a loss of three on fourth down.

Pitt ran for just 55 yards on 30 attempts against the Hokies (8-3, 4-3 ACC), who got on the scoreboard first, on a 4-yard TD run by quarterback Josh Jackson on Virginia Tech’s opening drive.

Ben DiNucci connected with Rafael Araujo-Lopez on a 13-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7-7 at the 5:43 mark of the first quarter.

A 30-yard Brian Johnson field goal with 11:15 to go in the second put Tech back on top.

A Ryan Winslow-to-Nathan Bossory 15-yard TD pass 47 seconds into the fourth quarter gave the Panthers a 14-10 lead. Johnson was good from 27 yards on a field-goal try with 9:34 to go to make it a one-point game, and then Jackson hooked up with Cam Phillips on a 23-yard TD pass with 6:23 left to put the Hokies ahead for good.

Jackson threw for 218 yards on 17-of-37 passing with a touchdown and an interception for Virginia Tech, which had Phillips haul in eight catches for 117 yards.