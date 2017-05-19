 jump to example.com

Epic comeback falls just short as VMI falls to ETSU, 14-12

Published Friday, May. 19, 2017, 7:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The VMI Keydets nearly rallied from a pair of 10-run deficits, but Logan Gentry struck out potential tying run Ryan Hatten to end the game as the ETSU Bucs held on for a 14-12 win in SoCon baseball action Friday in Lexington, Va. With the loss, VMI is assured of playing in Tuesday’s single elimination first round game of the 2017 Southern Conference Championship.

vmi baseballVMI (22-31, 7-16 SoCon) had rallied from deficits of 10-0 and 13-3 to cut the ETSU (26-27, 8-15) lead to 14-9 entering the ninth. Tyler Tharp and Peyton Maddox started the inning with singles and Collin Fleischer followed with a three-run homer, his 15th of the year, to make it a two-run game. Gentry came on and retired Ryan Smoot and Matt Dunlevy, but Garrett St. Laurent walked to bring up pinch-hitter Hatten. He worked the count to 2-2 but struck out on an offspeed pitch away, ending the game.

Offensively, the Keydets got a four-hit game from Fleischer, his first this season, and the junior moved into a tie with John Parrott for third on the all-time VMI home run list. Matt Pita and Peyton Maddox, who each had three hits, also went deep, while Tharp added three hits of his own and moved within three total bases of the VMI single-season record in that statistic (Cory Spangenberg, 140, 2010).

Three players – Aaron Maher, Jammer Strickland and Hunter Parker – had three hits for ETSU.

Things looked bleak for the Keydets early, as Ryan Bennett – making his first start in over a year – left in the third inning with VMI down 10-0. The teams then traded three-run frames, and going to the bottom of the fourth, it was 13-3, ETSU. The Keydets then scored six of the game’s next seven runs by plating two in each of the next three innings, capped by Maddox’s two-run homer in the seventh. That blast made it 14-9, and Michael Geary pitched three one-hit innings to close out the ballgame and give the final VMI rally a chance. It proved to be too little, too late, however.

On the mound, Bennett took the loss to drop to 5-1. He was charged with 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings after having given up just 14 runs all season coming into the game. Blake Smith (4-6) allowed five runs in five innings and got the win, while Gentry recorded his first save.

VMI and ETSU close out their series, and the regular season, Saturday at 1 p.m. in Lexington. That game, along with The Citadel’s game against Wofford, will determine VMI’s opponent in Tuesday’s first round.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
No. 9 Virginia rolls to 16-3 win at Georgia Tech
Voter registration deadline for June primaries is Monday
Wanted subject arrested by Skyline Drug Task Force
Northam, Perriello announce final Democratic primary debate
Former FBI Director Comey to testify at Senate Intel Committee
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 22-26
Virginia unemployment rate steady at 3.8 percent
UVA football single game tickets on sale
Skyline Drug Task Force makes arrests in Waynesboro
Shenandoah National Park announces temporary closures during helicopter operations
Virginia opens unmanned aircraft runway on Wallops Island
Office of Human Rights, Charlottesville Police host “The Talk”
I-64 paving operations in Albemarle County
VMI falls to ETSU in series opener, 7-5
Shepherd’s two-run double gives Liberty 4-3 win over Presbyterian
No. 9 Virginia falls at Georgia Tech, 14-7
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 