Enterprise grants benefit sustainability, career services at Bridgewater College

Three Enterprise Holding Foundation Grants totaling $5,500 have been awarded to two offices at Bridgewater College to support environmental and career services initiatives.

Two grants for $3,000 were awarded to the college’s office of sustainability for the purchase and installation of a solar-powered charging station and to raise awareness about the health and environmental impacts of smoking.

One grant for $2,500 was awarded to the office of career services to support special projects involving both students and staff.

Teshome Molalenge, director of sustainability at Bridgewater, said the solar-powered charging station will allow students to charge their electronic devices using an environmentally sustainable source. The stipend for students to raise awareness about the ills of smoking accompanies the purchase of outdoor cigarette receptacles, to reduce the cost of picking up cigarette litter on campus.

“These grants are a visible reminder of Bridgewater College’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said Molalenge. “They also allow us to further promote student engagement in energy conservation research, renewable technologies and health and environmental stewardship.”

Sherry Talbott, director of career services and internships, noted that the office of career services has had a strong, long-standing relationship with Enterprise Holdings – one that includes collaborations, internships, employment opportunities and professional development.

“Thanks to Enterprise,” said Talbott, “we are going to be able to use this grant toward special projects and events that forget relationships among the employment community, alumni and students.”

Enterprise Holding Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the company that operates the Enterprise Rental Company. The Foundation was established in 1982 and provide grants to the communities where their customers and employees live and work. The Foundation has contributed more than $200 million to thousands of registered non-profit efforts since its inception.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.