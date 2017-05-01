 jump to example.com

Enterprise grants benefit sustainability, career services at Bridgewater College

Published Monday, May. 1, 2017, 9:46 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Three Enterprise Holding Foundation Grants totaling $5,500 have been awarded to two offices at Bridgewater College to support environmental and career services initiatives.

bridgewater collegeTwo grants for $3,000 were awarded to the college’s office of sustainability for the purchase and installation of a solar-powered charging station and to raise awareness about the health and environmental impacts of smoking.

One grant for $2,500 was awarded to the office of career services to support special projects involving both students and staff.

Teshome Molalenge, director of sustainability at Bridgewater, said the solar-powered charging station will allow students to charge their electronic devices using an environmentally sustainable source. The stipend for students to raise awareness about the ills of smoking accompanies the purchase of outdoor cigarette receptacles, to reduce the cost of picking up cigarette litter on campus.

“These grants are a visible reminder of Bridgewater College’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said Molalenge. “They also allow us to further promote student engagement in energy conservation research, renewable technologies and health and environmental stewardship.”

Sherry Talbott, director of career services and internships, noted that the office of career services has had a strong, long-standing relationship with Enterprise Holdings – one that includes collaborations, internships, employment opportunities and professional development.

“Thanks to Enterprise,” said Talbott, “we are going to be able to use this grant toward special projects and events that forget relationships among the employment community, alumni and students.”

Enterprise Holding Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the company that operates the Enterprise Rental Company. The Foundation was established in 1982 and provide grants to the communities where their customers and employees live and work. The Foundation has contributed more than $200 million to thousands of registered non-profit efforts since its inception.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
House of Horrors: WWE blows big spot on megashow
Two local high schools honored for student financial literacy programs
The benefits of hiring a personal injury lawyer
Karn Custom Woodwork to invest $2.5 million to expand HQ, manufacturing operation in Richmond
Herring to launch fourth annual statewide public safety tour
Dominion funds wetlands restoration at Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center
New southbound ramps to open at Interstate 81 exit 310
VMI Keydets drop series finale to Radford, 15-9
Universal Companies to invest $1.5 million to expand distribution operation in Southwest Virginia
Squirrels get Taylor-made series win on Sunday
Late surge lifts Myrtle Beach to Sunday win at Lynchburg
Salem overcomes lineup snafu, tops Potomac
Four-run seventh propels Liberty to sweep of Longwood
No. 10 Virginia downs Florida State, 7-5, to win ACC series
Dairy Road Bridge repairs begin in May
Virginia crowned 2017 ACC men’s tennis champions
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 