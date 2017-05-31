How to ensure applications operate at their best

Identifying Areas Of Weakness And Strength

Applications are going to have trouble when they’re launched. You’ll have issues that come and go continuously throughout the life of an app, but the likelihood is, most problems will be seen at the beginning of an application’s life. This is why new programs very often go through what’s known as a “Beta” phase.

During the “Beta” phase of any program, a body of users is sourced and the way in which those users interact with a given application is used to help inform its later operations. Basically, the Beta is the “first look” of an app, program, software—what-have-you. Users have come to understand during Beta testing, errors will accrue.

As a result, Beta testing usually involves a variety of different logging parameters. There will be opportunity for users to pose common problems they encounter that have no chance of being noticed except through concerted use. Usually the programming team can tackle these and fix issues which regularly crop up.

But there are additional ways to automate logging parameters such that things which aren’t directly noted by users can yet be identified and curtailed as the need arises.

Stackify.com points out Java error logging best practices help identify problems with applications: “Once you’re working on an application that is not running on your desktop, logging messages (including exceptions) are usually your only lifeline to quickly discovering why something in your app isn’t working correctly.”

The Value Of Speed

Expedience is key. Certain issues can dispel regular usage, and some can even freeze up an application’s operation such that it becomes unusable. All these must be identified and curtailed as fast as possible to diminish the negative impact. Especially when an app’s launched beyond the Beta phase, this becomes integral.

It’s additionally sensible to make Beta testing prior launch a regular quotient of operations. Applications are very ubiquitous today. They’re going to be used on smartwatches, smartphones, tablets, smart cars, the Internet of Things, and even traditional platforms like desktops and laptops.

Technology of the internet variety has expanded beyond older computational means and has truly become a “web” or a “net” of information whose threads can be seen anywhere. To properly monetize such tech, you’ve got to have applications which make your products and services visible, relevant, and easy to navigate.

This is why even small businesses today regularly design and purvey applications. They have to. If they don’t, they become less competitively viable. When people have attention spans that are increasingly being rivaled by goldfish, it’s important to catch their attention quick and hold onto it as long as possible.

The better your logging practices, the more engaging your apps will be. The more engaging your apps, the more users you’ll have. The more users you have, the better your business does. The better your business does, the more quickly you’ll be able to expand. If you can expand quicker, you can design better apps.



The Future Is Now

When you get to the point where you can totally re-design systems, you’ll be able to start the upward spiral anew. Get best practices concerning Java logs ingrained into your regular MO, and this upward spiral becomes easier to climb aboard and “surf” toward the top.

One final thing to consider: mobile technology and the Internet of Things are only one echelon of technological advancement among a cavalcade of innovations that will continue to develop into the future. Whether or not you like it, if you want to remain viable you want to remain cutting edge, because more changes are coming.