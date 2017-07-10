 jump to example.com

Endstation Theatre presents The Complete History of America (Abridged) at Lime Kiln

Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 10:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Lynchburg’s Endstation Theatre will present The Complete History of America (Abridged) on Sunday, July 16, at Lime Kiln Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

lime kiln theaterTickets run from $18-25 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org or www.endstationtheatre.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Endstation Theatre Company has defined professional theatre in Central Virginia for over a decade. Founded in 2006 by Florida State University School of Theatre MFA graduates Geoffrey Kershner and Krista Franco, Endstation took up residency at Sweet Briar College. The company moved its residency to Randolph College beginning in 2016. Every Endstation production has a strong visual and conceptual aesthetic due to the strengths and interests of its company members.

The Complete History of America (Abridged) is the world’s wackiest history lesson – a lesson our founding fathers will surely be grateful they are dead for: political intrigue, patriotism and cross-dressing. J. Edgar Hoover gives it two thumbs up! The show will be presented in two fantastic locations: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest from July 13-15 and July 20-22, with a special July 16 performance at Lime Kiln.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Solar co-op to hold final information session ahead of July 19 sign-up deadline
Chesapeake Conservancy demonstrates use of cloud-based computing for conservation
McAuliffe recognizes Virginia Commission for the Arts for 50 years of service
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The Roman Reigns heel turn
Unvaccinated Virginia horse tests positive for West Nile Virus, is euthanized
Staunton-Augusta YMCA introduces Rock Steady Boxing
ACC has 18 named to Bednarik Watch List, 11 to Maxwell Watch List
Virginia State Police investigating fatal car accident in Orange County
P-Nats drop series finale to Blue Rocks
Cruise-In for a Cause to benefit Daily Living Center
UVA football: Blanding, Kiser named to Bednarik Watch List
John Adams announces statewide substance abuse policy proposals
The astronomical rise of the cryptocurrency
Bicyclist critically injured in Waynesboro accident
GAPP Coalition to hear from Skyline Drug Task Force
Virginia Tech fermentation program receives prestigious recognition
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 