Endstation Theatre presents The Complete History of America (Abridged) at Lime Kiln

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Lynchburg’s Endstation Theatre will present The Complete History of America (Abridged) on Sunday, July 16, at Lime Kiln Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

Tickets run from $18-25 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org or www.endstationtheatre.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Endstation Theatre Company has defined professional theatre in Central Virginia for over a decade. Founded in 2006 by Florida State University School of Theatre MFA graduates Geoffrey Kershner and Krista Franco, Endstation took up residency at Sweet Briar College. The company moved its residency to Randolph College beginning in 2016. Every Endstation production has a strong visual and conceptual aesthetic due to the strengths and interests of its company members.

The Complete History of America (Abridged) is the world’s wackiest history lesson – a lesson our founding fathers will surely be grateful they are dead for: political intrigue, patriotism and cross-dressing. J. Edgar Hoover gives it two thumbs up! The show will be presented in two fantastic locations: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest from July 13-15 and July 20-22, with a special July 16 performance at Lime Kiln.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.