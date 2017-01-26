EMU women take over in second for big road win, 74-45

The EMU basketball women used a 25-point second period to take control in a 74-45 win at Shenandoah Wednesday night. The Royals held SU to a pair of single-digit frames, including in the second, to run away with the road win and move into a three-way tie for third place in the ODAC.

Eastern Mennonite (11-6 / 6-3 ODAC) is tied with Virginia Wesleyan and Emory & Henry, both of which took losses to the league’s top two teams in Lynchburg and Guilford, respectively. EHC hosts the Marlins on Saturday, while the Royals welcome second place Guilford.

Game time against the Quakers is 1:00pm in Yoder Arena. The game will be followed by EMU’s men hosting Roanoke College at 3:00pm on Alumni Appreciation Day.

The Royals made just two fields in the opening frame against Shenandoah (4-14 / 1-8 ODAC) and trailed 12-8 at the first break. All of that changed quickly in the second as the women pushed the ball up the floor and attacked the basket. Eastern Mennonite forced eight turnovers in the period, turning that defensive effort into eight field goals and eight free throws.

Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) hit a three pointer, her first in three attempts this season, to give the Royals their first lead of the night at 20-17. The freshman added a steal and layup before Jonae Guest (Dumfries, Va./Potomac) connected inside to cap a 12-0 run. The women held SU scoreless for nearly six minutes in opening up a 24-17 margin.

After the Hornets got a bucket, Eastern Mennonite pounded in the final nine points of the frame, ending on a 21-2 tear, to lead 33-19 at intermission.

Myneshia Walker (Freeman, Va./Brunswick) and Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) hit back-to-back triples to open the second half, and SU never threatened again.

EMU simply out-shot their hosts, going 27-54 from the floor for 50% and 6-13 from outside. Shenandoah shot just 32%. The Royals did their job on the defensive glass and as a result had a 42-28 rebounding advantage.

Roach hit 9-of-14 shots and 7-of-8 free throws for a career high 26 points. Her previous best was 23 in a non-conference win over Frostburg State. The guard added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Walker finished with 14, with eight coming in the game-changing second period.

Guest dumped in her seventh double double in eight games, going for 13 points and 11 rebounds. Deffenbaugh, EMU’s point guard, scored nine with a game high five assists and no turnovers.

Erin French led the Hornets with nine points, seven rebounds and four steals. Kirstyn Arcata added nine points and six boards.