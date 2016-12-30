EMU women chase away Mary Baldwin at home, 87-33
The EMU basketball women used a balanced attack to roll over visiting Mary Baldwin University Friday afternoon in Harrisonburg, 87-33. Eastern Mennonite grabbed 31 offensive rebounds and never trailed in improving to 5-4.
The women have one more non-conference game on Monday, hosting Frostburg State in another afternoon game, tipping off at 3:00pm. They play at Hollins next Wednesday and finish the year with 14 ODAC games.
Myneshia Walker (Freeman, Va./Brunswick) grabbed the opening tip and quickly went to the hoop for two, and Jonae Guest(Dumfries, Va./Potomac) converted an offensive putback on the next possession, setting the tone for the game. The Fighting Squirrels (1-8) tied the score at 7-7 midway through the first before the Royals took off.
Walker canned a triple to start a 15-0 run, scoring 11 of the points including a trio of threes, as the Royals jumped ahead 22-7. They went inside in the second period, at one point scoring 10 straight on layups, pushing the margin to 51-20 at halftime.
The starting five opened the third with a 14-2 run before taking a permanent seat. Tierra Cochraham (Alexandria, Va./Thomas A. Edison) added some excitement by swishing a shot from half court at the end of the period, making the score 72-30.
The reserves then held Mary Baldwin without a field goal for the entire fourth, allowing just three points on free throws.
Eastern Mennonite limited the Fighting Squirrels to just 3-for-25 shooting after halftime and finished with a shooting advantage at 45.8% to 22.9%. The women racked up 17 steals to force MBU into 26 turnovers with a +12 margin. The Royals also crashed the offensive boards, earning one more rebound under their own hoop than on the defensive end, and dominated the overall battle, 61-22.
Walker showed no rust from the 11-day layoff since the last game on Dec. 19. The junior shot 9-13 from the floor and broke her career high with 21 points in just 19 minutes. She grabbed six offensive rebounds, and set a new high with nine overall. Washington notched a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) got her hands on eight steals and co-led the team with five assists. Precious Waddy (Richmond, Va./Henrico) also had five helpers. Brianna Zook (Harrisonburg, Va./Broadway) set a career high with 12 points. Jourdyn Friend (Richmond, Va./Meadowbrook) grabbed six offensive rebounds and totaled 11 for her third straight game in figures.
Anna Ramirez led Mary Baldwin with 10 points. Nicole Blackburn added seven rebounds and six points.
Discussion