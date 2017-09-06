EMU welcomes 10 faculty members for 2017-18 academic year

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Eastern Mennonite University welcomes 10 new faculty for the 2017-18 academic year.

The new faculty, announced by Fred Kniss, provost, Sue Cockley, interim dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies, and Deirdre L. Smeltzer, vice president and undergraduate academic dean are:

Sonia Balasch, PhD, assistant professor of Spanish

Balasch earned an MA in Spanish (Hispanic linguistics) and a PhD from the University of New Mexico. Originally from Venezuela, she brings five years of faculty experience teaching Spanish and has most recently been a visiting assistant professor of Spanish at George Mason University.

David Berry, PhD, assistant professor of music

Berry earned a BM from the Eastman School of Music and an MM and DMA from The Julliard School. He brings experience as a solo pianist and chamber musician in a variety of innovative and nationally-recognized touring chamber ensembles.

Ryan Good, PhD, assistant professor of applied social sciences and assistant director of Washington Community Scholars’ Center

Good earned a BA from Goshen College and master’s degrees from Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminary and Temple University. Good completed his PhD in planning and public policy from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. He has taught at Rutgers and Eastern universities.



Ji Eun Kim, PhD, assistant professor of political studies

Kim earned a BA from the Catholic University of Korea, an MA from Seoul National University and a PhD in political science and peace studies from the University of Notre Dame. Her research interests focus on political violence and conflict, transitional justice, post-conflict reconciliation and human rights.

Joohyn Lee, PhD, assistant professor of recreation leadership

Lee earned a BA from the Catholic University of Korea, an MA from Radford University and a PhD in leisure studies from Pennsylvania State University. She has teaching experience in the leisure, recreation and sport industry field at both Florida State University and the University of Florida.

Irma Mahone, PhD, assistant professor of RN-BS Nursing

Mahone earned a BS in nursing from EMU and an MS in psychiatric nursing and PhD in nursing from University of Virginia. Mahone’s extensive experience includes case management, individual and group therapy, and emergency intervention along with her psychiatric nursing experience. Mahone was most recently a research assistant professor at the University of Virginia.

Meg Sander, PhD, assistant professor of education and director of MA in Education

Sander earned a BA from Virginia Tech, an MEd from JMU, a JD from the University of Richmond School of Law and a PhD in education from Virginia Commonwealth University. Sander brings teaching experience in special education, law and ethics, and educational foundations. Most recently, she was a research associate at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Education.

Kristopher Schmidt, PhD, assistant professor of biology

Schmidt earned a BS from Trinity Western University, an MS from the University of British Columbia and a PhD from Simon Fraser University. Schmidt brings teaching experience mostly recently from Goshen College in biology and also as director of the premedical sciences program.

Ann Smith, PhD, associate professor of nursing

Smith earned a BS in nursing from the University of Virginia and a PhD in community college leadership from Old Dominion University. In addition to experience working as a nurse, Ann brings extensive college teaching and administrative experience, including service as the director of nursing programs at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Ryan Thompson, PhD, assistant professor of psychology

Thompson earned a BA from Berry College and both an MA and PsyD from George Fox University. He has teaching experience as an assistant clinical professor and as a clinical psychologist.