 jump to example.com

Sixth annual EMU Walk for Hope raises awareness for mental health

Published Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017, 11:41 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

sunflowers walk of hope

Sunflowers glow in a field owned by Bibb and Dolly Frazier and Frazier Quarry. The fall flower-picking event was a fundraiser for Walk for Hope, an annual spring event to raiseawareness about mental health, depression and suicide among college-age youth. (Courtesy photo)

A quilt hangs inside the counseling center at EMU, sharing the message: “Let hope light a fire that no one can put out; I am here to help; stay strong.” The quilt is a collaborative effort created over the first years by participants of Walk for Hope, an annual event of solidarity in the face of depression and suicide on college campuses.

That solidarity is shown by the joining, and joint hosting, of four higher education communities in the region: EMU, James Madison University, Blue Ridge Community College and Bridgewater College. The event averages between 700 and 800 attendees each year.

The message of the walk is that mental illness “is real, you’re not alone, there is hope, and it’s okay to ask for help,” said Pam Comer, EMU’s director of counseling services.The sixth annual Walk for Hope will be Saturday, March 25. Walkers will meet at Yoder Arena in the University Commons. The walk begins at noon with a loop around the Park View neighborhood. Post-walk festivities include snacks, food trucks, collaborative art projects, games for kids, and keynote speaker Dave Romano, a mental health advocate from Minnesota who works for the nonprofit Active Minds. Two years ago, Romano biked across the United States to raise awareness for mental health.

The theme this year is “sunflowers,” thanks to the event’s primary sponsor, the Austin Frazier Memorial Fund. The Frazier family opened their sunflower field  to the community last fall as a fundraiser for the walk. The field of flowers is memorialized in the t-shirts that all participants will receive.

Comer especially loves the art-making part of the event, such as the quilt squares. A second quilt, which is about halfway complete, will be finished at the end of this event.

“It’s a sense of expression without words, as they’re all sitting together, working together,” she says. “We’re all in this together.”

Comer has been on the planning committee since the walk’s inception through the CoachLink program. CoachLink, which connects EMU students with mentors, was initiated by the Frazier family after their son, Austin, passed away in 2009.

A group from all four schools got together to brainstorm – “how do we gather more schools together and make a statement in the community?” The Walk for Hope was born, and has been sponsored by the Austin Frazier Memorial Fund since the first walk in 2012.

“Without that family’s commitment, we wouldn’t have a Walk for Hope,” says Comer. The original planners were intentional about not asking participants to raise funds for the event, which might distract from their purpose. “It’s for students gathering and getting some inspiration and hope.”

Story by Randi B. Hagi

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 20-24
Gas prices flat in Mid-Atlantic
Staunton District Traffic Alert: March 20-24
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA basketball season wrap
Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett, Jack Salt on loss to Florida
Virginia Highland Malt Whisky won Best American Single Malt Whisky
High Point slips past Liberty, 7-4
Men’s lacrosse: No. 13 UVA falls in OT to No. 3 Notre Dame
Florida cruises past UVA, 65-39, advances to Sweet Sixteen
Live Blog: #5 UVA vs. #4 Florida in 2017 NCAA East Regional
Bottom of order, bullpen Lead VMI over Elon, 10-4
#10 Clemson evens series, tops #11 UVA, 7-6
Women’s lacrosse: UVA cruises to 15-5 win over No. 10 Notre Dame
Commonwealth Transportation Board announces $76.8 million in roads contracts
Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill set for March 21
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 20-24
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student’s research leads to policy changes
Soul Fire Farm co-owner to talk about working to end racism and injustice
No Isaiah Wilkins: But UVA has fared well without its defensive ace
Lynch stellar on mound in #11 UVA baseball’s 2-0 win at #10 Clemson
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 