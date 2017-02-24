 jump to example.com

EMU upended in ODAC quarterfinals, 71-58

Published Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 9:04 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

emu sportsThe season came to an abrupt end for EMU Friday afternoon, as the Royals couldn’t overcome cold shooting in a 71-58 loss to Randolph-Macon in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Eastern Mennonite finishes the year with a record of 17-8. Despite the exit from the postseason tourney, the Royals had a surprising season after being picked No. 7 in the ODAC preseason poll. The women had a strong second half of the year, including an eight-game winning streak, and were tied for third in the ODAC at 12-4.

It was a tough quarterfinal matchup for EMU, though, facing the best frontcourt in the league in All-ODAC First Team and Rookie of the Year center Kelly Williams, along with All-ODAC Third Team forward Amber Lee. The 6-3 Williams got an offensive putback on R-MC’s first possession and caused problems all day.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first period, changing leads four times. Eastern Mennonite had a 5-0 run to go ahead 16-15, converting all of those points from the free throw line. But The Yellow Jackets scored the final four of the frame, taking a 19-16 lead along with the momentum.

In the second, the Royals got a few good looks, but couldn’t buy a roll. R-MC scored the first seven to open up a 10-point lead before Myneshia Walker (Freeman, Va./Brunswick) canned a three to end a five-minute dry spell. Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) added a steal and layup to cut the margin to five, but the Yellow Jackets answered with eight straight to blow open a 34-21 lead. The margin was still 34-26 at halftime.

After shooting just 4-for-17 from the floor in the second period, things actually got worse for the women as they went 3-for-16 in the third. R-MC quickly put the lead in double figures and led 54-37 going into the fourth.

Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) opened the fourth with a pair of threes. Walker hit one as well and Roach put in a layup, as the Royals opened with a 11-4 run in just 2:18, getting within 58-48. As quickly as the women had some hope, they went scoreless for a three-minute stretch as the Yellow Jackets pushed the margin back up to 15 points.

EMU hit back-to-back buckets to trim the margin to 63-52 with 3:34 to go, but they couldn’t get the needed defensive stops to complete the comeback.

The Royals were simply out-shot in the game, 44% to 32%. Randolph-Macon had a slight 12-9 advantage in offensive rebounds, but a 14-6 edge in second chance points.

Roach led Eastern Mennonite with 22 points, four steals and three assists. Walker added 12 and seven rebounds. Delawder put in 11 counters.

Senior Jonae Guest (Dumfries, Va./Potomac) had a team high eight rebounds and three blocks in her final game. Jess Washington (Chesapeake, Va./Great Bridge) had seven points and five boards.

Williams was a one-woman wrecking crew with 22 points, 22 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Lee added 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three stuffs.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Poll: Is Trump watching too much cable news?

President Donald Trump famously watches a lot of cable news. Americans seem to think he doth watch too much, according to a new poll.

Virginia House passes bill to loosen gun safety rules in foster homes

The House of Delegates passed a bill to remove safety requirements surrounding the storage of guns by individuals caring for foster children.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Seven new planets in the neighborhood

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Scott King about the NASA announcement of seven earth-like planets 39 light-years away.

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market.

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

Fishburne Military School announced the recipient of the 2017 General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.

Augusta County man charged in weekend gun incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant.

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 