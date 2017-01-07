EMU track & field reaching for new heights

With a large freshman class and new coaches at the helm, the EMU track & field program is struck with a level of competitiveness that will continue the solid foundation that has been laid for the team.

EMU’s Director of Cross Country and Track and Field, Isaac Bryan, is excited for the season and feels that there is a distinct characteristic that puts this team above the years before.

“There’s a good energy from the team this year,” said Bryan, who coaches the distance runners. “We have a lot to be excited about. There’s a higher level of competitiveness and dedication for this team this year.”

With a solid core of seasoned upperclassmen and a foundation of freshmen, the EMU program looks to compete highly this year, while also setting a trend for the years to come.

Among the middle distance runners, seniors Alec Thibodeaux (Mount Sidney, Va./Fort Defiance) and Tyler Denlinger (Perkasie, Pa/Christopher Dock) look to lead the way. Thibodeaux was an All-ODAC Second Team in the indoor 800m last season and the ODAC Champion in the outdoor 800m.

“Alec and Tyler will be our main scorers for the team,” Bryan explained. “Both of them showed they can handle a large range of events. This is always helpful come conference time.”

For the women’s team, the Royals have a large void to fill after the graduation of five-time All-American Hannah Chappell-Dick, but Bryan foresees junior Kat Lehman (Dover, Ohio/Dover) to be the leader.

“I expect Kat to be back to her old self and be the predominant female distance runner in the ODAC,” Bryan added.

Among the large class of freshmen, Coach Bryan sees a great deal of talent to showcase, highlighting middle distance runner Hannah Nichols (Fredericksburg, Va./Chancellor).

“Hannah will be a treat in the 800 and 1500 this year. She will be a leg on the 4×4 as well,” Bryan stated.

A solid group of distance runners will build on their fall on the cross country team.

“Both Abrham Amine (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) and Megan Good (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) established themselves as top freshmen in the ODAC,” explained Bryan. “I expect them to score some points for us. Jared Nisly (Lancaster, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite) and Steven Anhold (Churchville, Va./Fort Defiance) had solid cross country seasons. I think they will be in the mix as well.”

Head Track & Field Coach Brian Simpson concentrates on the sprinters and field athletes. He sees a great deal of talent within the large team, highlighting a number of sprinters that will score points for the Royals this season.

On the men’s side, sophomore Hunter Sampson (Salem, Va./Salem) and junior Connor Faint (Winchester, Va./Millbrook) will be looked upon to score for the Royals. Sampson is a middle-distance runner and Faint occupies the jumps and hurdles.

A few more key parts for the Royals’ success lies with junior DeVantae Dews (Lynchburg, Va./E.C. Glass) in jumps and sprints, along with senior Azariah Cox (Lynchburg, Va./Heritage) in hurdles. The two have already made an impact for the EMU program, but hope to elevate their finishes this season.

Sophomore Nuriddin Abdus-Salaam (Charlotte Court House, Va./Randolph Henry) looks to make a big leap in the sprints and jumps. Simpson described his technique and form as “greatly improved.”

Grant Amoateng (Bristow, Va./Patriot) also looks to improve after a solid freshman effort in the jumps and hurdles.

The coach also drew attention to Austin Hart (Manheim, Pa./Manheim Central) who is making a move from the javelin to hurdles.

“Austin is transitioning to hurdles after being a point-scoring javelin thrower last year. He has made some significant strides in hurdles, just to help the team,” Simpson added on the junior.

For returners on the women’s team, Simpson will look to sophomore Tajah Miller (Waynesboro, Va./Waynesboro) to help the Royals in points.

“Now in her second year in college, Tajah is ready to make some noise in the 60m and 200m in the indoor, as well as the 100m in the outdoor,” Simpson added.

Junior Oksana Kittrell (Bedford, Va./Liberty) will add some leadership from the jumps and hurdles.

In the mix of freshmen, Simpson is impressed with the work put in so far by Josh Bishop (Louisa, Va./Louisa County) and Josh Wolfe (Quakertown, Pa./Christopher Dock).

“They have really, really shone tremendous strength and heart just in practice,” Simpson stated on the runners.

Within the team of field athletes, Simpson will look to four freshmen to make quick improvements throughout the course of the season. Cody Smith (Front Royal, Va./Warren County), Justin Odom (Williamsburg, Va./Menchville), Jordan Compagnari (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) and Jomel Washington (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) round out the large class of throwers for the Royals.

On the women’s team, sophomore Toni Doss (Damascus, Md./Holston) will anchor the Royals in the throws.

Recent alum and Nationals participant Jeremy Heizer returns to coach the throwers this year.

Freshman Emily Hostetler (Marshallville, Ohio/Smithville) joins junior Rachel Sturm (Denton, Md./North Caroline) as the pair of pole vaulters for the Royals this season. The two also play together on the women’s soccer team in the fall.

When asked about the goals laid out for the program, Coach Bryan stated, “We would like to finish in the top three during conference as team. Usually we are on that cusp of those spots so it would be nice to finish there.”

Even with track & field being more of an individual sport, Coach Bryan is fostering a team environment to spur overall success.

“We have focused on unity and commitment,” said Bryan. “We have a lot of different athletes doing different training, competing in very different events, but we all wear the same jersey. It’s important for there to be commitment to both the team and their training.”

The indoor track & field season begins in earnest on Jan. 20 and 21, with EMU sending athletes to both the Liberty Kickoff in Lynchburg and the Captains Invitational & Combined Events in Newport News.

Click here to see the entire 2016-17 EMU track & field schedule.