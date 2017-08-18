EMU runners picked high in preseason ODAC polls
Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 2:51 pm
Front Page » Sports » EMU runners picked high in preseason ODAC polls
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
ODAC coaches have a lot of respect for the EMU cross country programs, as evidenced by the league’s preseason polls.
The women’s team was voted third in a very tight race, while the men came in fourth.
Eastern Mennonite’s women return most of their runners from 2016, when they finished third in the ODAC Championships and tenth at the South/Southeast Regional Championships. That strong core earned the Royals 92 points in the preseason poll, just three points behind Roanoke but also a single point ahead of both Bridgewater and Lynchburg. Megan Good (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) earned All-ODAC Second Team status as a freshman, while senior Kat Lehman (Dover, Ohio/Dover) also returns. Lehman advanced to the NCAA National Championships in each of her first two seasons and was the ODAC Scholar-Athlete last year.
On the men’s side, the Royals garnered 68 points, just ahead of fifth-place Roanoke at 66. Contrary to the women, however, the men lost most of their top runners from last year, including three-time All-Region runner Alec Thibodeaux. They were fourth at the ODAC meet and 11th at regionals.
EMU’s runners start the new year on Sept. 2 at the Hyder-McMahill Invitational hosted by Montreat College in Black Mountain, N.C.
The program will be headed this fall by alum and former All-American Hannah Chappell-Dick, who was recently hired as the interim cross country coach.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion