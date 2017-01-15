EMU professor drawn into Cheyenne history, prompting her novel, “Magpie’s Blanket”

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Schmidt, director of Eastern Mennonite University’s Washington Community Scholars’ Center in Washington D.C., is featured in an article titled “The Woman At the Center of the Story,” written by Melanie Zuercher and published on the Bethel College website.

Schmidt is a 1984 graduate of Bethel College, and earned her doctorate in American history from Binghamton University in 1995.

The peace chief Schmidt couldn’t ignore is Southern Cheyenne chief Lawrence Hart, also a Bethel College graduate. Hart first heard about Schmidt in 2003 during the planning of a major academic conference on the relationship between the Mennonites and the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho in Oklahoma.

Schmidt, then a member of the Historical Committee of Mennonite Church USA, was approached in an Oklahoma parking lot by his wife, Betty, and author Raylene Hinz-Penner.

There she heard a message: “‘Lawrence wants you to write a women’s history of the Southern Cheyenne for the conference.’”