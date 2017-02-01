EMU men handled by Marlins in Virginia Beach

The EMU basketball men fell in an early hole and never recovered in a 95-68 loss at Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday night.

The Royals fall to 9-11 with the loss and 3-8 in the ODAC. They will try to rebound at home on Saturday when they host Lynchburg College in a White Out Game in Yoder Arena. Tip-off is at 3:00pm.

VWC’s Khory Moore lived up to his status as the ODAC’s leading scorer, hitting three triples in the game’s first 3:04, spurring the Marlins (14-6/7-4 ODAC) to a 13-0 lead.

RaShawn Latimer (Warrenton, Va./Kettle Run) led a 12-0 run for Eastern Mennonite, hitting a pair of threes, but the men would get no closer than 25-16.

Led by Moore scoring 20, Virginia Wesleyan led 49-31 at halftime. The guard hit all seven of his shots in the half, including six treys, and coasted to a game-high 25 points.

For the game, the Marlins held a modest shooting edge at 46% to 42%. The Runnin Royals committed 20 turnovers for a -7 margin, and were undone by a 31-9 points off turnovers deficit.

Latimer was EMU’s most potent weapon, scoring 19 points with a couple of steals. Xavier McCants (Olney, Md./Sherwood) added seven points and five rebounds off the bench. Isaiah Harris-Winn (Frederick, Md./St. Maria Goretti) had eight rebounds and three assists. Khalil Davis (Harrisonburg, Va./Spotswood) handed out a team-best four assists.