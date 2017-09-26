 jump to example.com

EMU grads among finalists for Women Peacebuilders for Water Award

Published Tuesday, Sep. 26, 2017, 12:41 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Two graduates of the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University are finalists for an award honoring women working to resolve water-related conflicts.

naema somo - amina abdulkadir-1000pxAmina Abdulkadir and Naema “Nimo” Somo both earned graduate certificates in peacebuilding as participants in the 2013-15 cohort of Women’s Peacebuilding Leadership Program, and are among nine finalists for the Women Peacebuilders for Water (WPW) Award.

The award will be delivered the first day of the first annual Rules of Water, Rules for Life summit on Sept. 27 and 28, 2017, organized by Milan Global and the Milan (Italy) Center for Food Law and Policy.

The conference “promotes a multisectoral and a multidimensional discussion” about “topics such as drinking water supply in rural and in metropolitan areas, energy, food and agriculture, gender and health.”

The award acknowledges women committed to resolving water-related conflicts and seeks to thank a woman working on the ground and promote a female scholar who “dedicates her academic work to providing new rules that could make a contribution in reaching a peace agreement.” Furthermore, the award website says, the prize aims to remember the anniversary of UN Resolution 1325 and “intends to exalt women, their ability and wisdom to build peace, precisely where the possession of a precious and extinguishable resource as water too often triggers the temptation of war.”

The 12-person jury for the award includes people from a variety of fields, including, among others, Elisabetta Belloni, Secretary General at Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Marta Dassù, President of the International Board at Women Empower the World; Hilal Elver, UN special rapporteur for the right to food; and Michela Miletto, Deputy coordinator of the World Water Assessment Programme (WWAP UNESCO).

 

Amina Abdulkadir

Abdulkadir is a researcher at Peace and Development Research Centre (PDRC) based in Garowe, Puntland State of Somalia, where her work is focused on the decentralization of power to local authorities and building relationships between local leaders and their communities.

The Somali economy, she said, is based on livestock, farming and fisheries, yet the region has suffered prolonged droughts. For a decade Abdulkadir has been involved in peacebuilding and conflict resolution, mostly with clan or community conflicts based on water and pasturelands.

Abdulkadir said that the WPW recognition is encouraging “for me, for Somali women, and as well for women living in conflict and post conflict countries,” all of whom “wish to reach their dreams with unity and cohesion.”

 

Nimo Somo

In 2013, Somo noted that in her home county of Wajir, Kenya, land for farming was being affected by climate change, and droughts and famines were increasingly frequent. When the scarcity becomes politicized, she said, the region explodes with killing.

Somo has set up a Lands Tribunal, which handles disputes that often are water related, and works as a county attorney for Wajir. In that role, she drafts policies and laws surrounding water with the goal of “water for all livelihoods.”

“The policy tries to take a wholesome approach because it looks at how water will affect livestock and generally the environment,” she said. “I really wish to see a time where would stop relying on water trucking and take more proactive approaches to water access and services. I am certain we can come with new and innovative ways to access water and better our facilities, if we get proper resources and infrastructure.”

Somo is also working on a Wajir water bill tasked with setting up a water company and addressing issues of water rights and uses, water conservation, and the regulation of waterworks.

Story by Christopher Clymer Kurtz

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week

Hurricane Maria will come close enough to North Carolina to trigger gusty winds and rain, while unleashing dangerous seas elsewhere along the East Coast this week.

AAA: Gas prices trending downward

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continue to drop slowly but will not drop as quickly as they rose following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last month.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

   
Recent Posts
A brand to match Virginia Tech’s momentum
Herring demands Education Secretary DeVos stop rolling back protections for student borrowers
SCC warns Virginians to be wary of online binary options schemes
Hearing aids can be a big help
Flu shots offered at local Saturday clinics
New MA in Education program director at EMU has wealth of experience
W&L to host Eclectic Potpourri recital
Astronaut Mark Kelly to speak at Bridgewater College
Last-second goal lifts #9 UVA past Davidson
Virginia observes Farm-to-School Week
McAuliffe to join Capital Region joint marketing mission to Canada
Sen. Mark Warner on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
McAuliffe honored by LGBTQ community at PrideFest
Waynesboro teen totals stolen car
Absentee voting underway for November general election
Field hockey: No. 4 Virginia shuts out Pacific, 6-0
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 