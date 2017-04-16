 jump to example.com

EMU grad Woré Ndiaye to lead UN-appointed working group in Senegal

Published Sunday, Apr. 16, 2017, 9:13 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

emu

Woré Ndiaye (back right) works with United Nations colleagues. (Courtesy photo)

In early March 2017, a busy graduate of the EMU Center for Justice and Peacebuilding was asked to take on another important peacebuilding role in West Africa. Woré Ndiaye MA ’13 has been chosen to lead the Senegalese Section of the Women, Youth, Peace and Security Working Group, created in 2009 by the U.N. Office for West Africa and the Sahel and several other organizations.

The working group was originally founded to coordinate a broad network of actors throughout the region working on implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1325, which underscores the impact of armed conflict on women and girls and calls for special consideration of their needs during and after these conflicts.

In recent years, the group’s activities in the region have including solidarity missions to countries facing crises, like the abduction of 200 school girls by a terrorist group in Nigeria, or to support efforts like a woman-led election violence monitoring project in Guinea-Bissau. One of Ndiaye’s first tasks as head of the Senegalese Section of the working group was participating in a mission to the Gambia, where a democratically elected president just took office for the first time since the independence more than 50 years ago.

“We will meet with civil society actors, the President, the First Lady and all stakeholders in order to assess the needs and most importantly express solidarity with the Gambian people,” writes Ndiaye, in an email to EMU.

The working group, which represents tens of thousands of people through thousands of member organizations, has also been tasked with implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2250, calling on governments to give youth better representation and a greater voice in decision-making.

“My vision is that the youth groups as well as women do activities together, and not separate themselves,” Ndiaye writes. “I look forward to each group tapping into each other’s strengths and serving as complementary resources for the success of their activities.”

Ndiaye’s new role in the regional working group will further add to her busy schedule, which includes her position as the Gender, Peace and Security Programme Coordinator at the Goree Institute, a Pan-African peacebuilding and development organization based in Dakar, Senegal. She also works with a conflict prevention program run by the Economic Community of West African States, serves as an advisor to Prime Minister of Senegal, runs a consulting firm and is conducting doctoral research on engaging women and youth in terrorism prevention efforts.

One lesson that Ndiaye remembers well from her time at CJP is John Paul Lederach’s concept of “the pyramid of actors” in a conflict. As a leader with the working group, she intends to locate herself in between the grassroots and the policy makers at the top, in order to facilitate decisions that benefit the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid.

“I need to be able to navigate from one group to the other with integrity and tact and with the knowledge that is useful to each group,” she writes. “I really hope to be able to do more of that within the group.”

Story by Andrew Jenner

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
MBU taps new director of physician assistant program
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 17-21
Rockingham County Fair announces theme contest winner
Beverley Street Studio School to debut new exhibit on May 5
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for April 17-21
Shenandoah National Park announces 2017 Seminar Series
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: April 17-21
Ken Plum: Sense of impending change in Virginia General Assembly
Chiang’s strong start leads to 5-3 Lynchburg win
Winthrop defeats Liberty in series finale
Walks prove costly as Potomac falls 6-3
Offense shines in Liberty spring football game
Kaine, Warner demand answers on DC VA medical center mismanagement
McAuliffe announces launch of Smart City Infrastructure Actuator
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 17-21
VMI Keydets drop series finale to Mercer, 17-5
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 