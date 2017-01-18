 jump to example.com

EMU community honors life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 7:43 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

martin luther king jr.“Jesus Christ was an extremist for love, truth and goodness, and thereby rose above his environment. Perhaps the South, the nation and the world are in dire need of creative extremists,” wrote The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from the jail in Birmingham, Alabama.

Snapping fingers affirmed this statement on Eastern Mennonite University on Friday, Jan. 13. Thirteen students, faculty and staff took turns reading the document in the President’s Room as part of the 2017 MLK Jr. Celebration. Six other groups met simultaneously on campus, each reading a different letter, sermon or speech.

“I love his boldness,” said junior Hannah Shultz, who attended the reading circle on the “Letter from the Birmingham Jail.” Shultz says that MLK, Jr.’s differentiation between just and unjust laws, the latter which “in good conscience, I cannot obey,” struck her.

The reading circles were just one of several activities during Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week from Jan. 11-16.

This year’s theme, “For Such a Time as This,” comes from the Bible verse Esther 4:14, in which Esther’s cousin Mordecai convinces the young queen to intervene on behalf of her persecuted people.

Later that evening, 10 students helped prepare the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in preparation for Sunday’s service. The church is in the historically black area of Harrisonburg known as the Northeast neighborhood, formerly known as “Newtown.”

On Saturday, the EMU community made its fifth annual sojourn to Tyrone Sprague’s barber shop six stories above Court Square for “Barbershop 101,” a discussion about Harrisonburg’s history of racial relations.

Shultz also attended the Sunday service at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Newtown.

“The Spirit was moving through that small church in ways I have not seen before,” said Shultz, a music education major who especially enjoyed the integration of the EMU Gospel Choir into the service. “While The Rev. Dr. Chinita Richardson was preaching, the gospel choir musicians added music to emphasize what she spoke or agree with it. The life and energy that was produced filled the church and I had this sense of awe … I left the building encouraged to be the leper who returned to Jesus and thanked Him for the healing that changed his life.”

“Additionally, we went to John Wesley United Methodist Church and set up tables, and centerpieces for Sunday’s community lunch which followed the church service,” says Celeste Thomas, the celebration committee co-chair and co-director of EMU’s Multicultural Services.

Monday’s formal Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration included a march and chapel. About 50 people gathered to march  into chapel “to show gratitude to the work of MLK,” said EMU Black Student Union Co-president Tae Dews. Dews and co-president Oksana Kittrell organized the demonstration.

“While doing so we asked the participants to reflect on the meaning of peace, and how this might show up in their everyday lives,” said Dews.

Junior Cameron White choreographed the Alpha and Omega Dancers’ routine for chapel and sang in the Gospel Choir. White, also program coordinator for the Black Student Union, said later she was impressed by how many “people are willing to help out for the cause.”

The service included a selection by student Maleke Jones; an invocation by Dr. Melody Pannell, professor of applied social sciences; reflections from President Susan Schultz Huxman; a spoken word performance by graduate student Julian Turner; a scripture reading by White; and a greeting from Mayor Deanna Reed, who recently became Harrisonburg’s first black councilwoman and mayor.

The Rev. Dr. Chinita Richardson, of Bethel A.M.E. Church, gave the sermon, focusing on hope and faith through adversity.

Story by Randi B. Hagi

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

So much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

Virginia in a box on Medicaid, Affordable Care Act

Be careful what you wish for, because Virginia Republicans got theirs, and seem to want to give it back.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 