EMU baseball powers past Penn State-Harrisburg, 12-6

The high-powered offensive show continued for the EMU Royals Friday afternoon, as they rolled past Penn State-Harrisburg 12-6. It was the fourth straight game the baseball men earned double digit hits.

Now 4-2 on the season, EMU gets back onto the diamond Saturday afternoon, playing the Lions again with an approximate start time of 2:00pm. The day’s schedule has been adjusted a couple of times this week, with the line of storms expected to blow through late Saturday morning.

The Royals got at least one runner on base in every inning against Penn State-Harrisburg, taking the lead with a two-out RBI double from Joe Hall (Gladys, Va./Rustburg) in the second. The visitors added their own two-out hit in the third, jumping in front 2-1.

EMU took advantage of three PS-Harrisburg errors in the fourth and fifth, plating four unearned runs. Dean Lowery (Chesapeake, Va./Grassfield) knocked in two with a triple in the fifth to build a 6-2 lead.

Kyle Mathews (Chesapeake, Va./Great Bridge) had a two-run double in the sixth when the men batted through the order and scored six more to blow the cushion to 12-3.

The Lions added three in the seventh in the last scoring for either team.

Hall finished 3-4 with a walk, collected three RBIs and two runs. David Meehan (Virginia Beach, Va./Salem) also had three hits and three runs. Lowery, Mathews and Griffin Stanley (Roanoke, Va./Cave Spring) each had two-hit games.

Damon Frazier (Waynesboro, Va./Wilson Memorial) won his third straight start as the righty struck out eight in 6.0 innings. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 17 strikeouts so far this season. Spencer Laitinen (Woodbridge, Va./C.D. Hylton) and John Dudley (Raphine, Va./Riverheads) each had quality relief appearances.