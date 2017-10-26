EMU baseball brings back popular Halloween game

The EMU baseball team is hosting its fourth annual Halloween Game on Tuesday, starting at 4:00pm on the EMU Baseball Field.

The player-organized event will be a fun time full of costumes and candy, with donations also collected for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Members of the Royals team will be split into two groups for an intrasquad game. All of the players will be wearing Halloween costumes on the field.

Everyone in attendance is encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Candy will be handed out throughout the game.

If you can’t make the game but still want to donate, help the baseball team meet their fundraising goal by visiting fundraise.nbcf.org/ EMUBaseball.