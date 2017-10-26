EMU baseball brings back popular Halloween game
The EMU baseball team is hosting its fourth annual Halloween Game on Tuesday, starting at 4:00pm on the EMU Baseball Field.
The player-organized event will be a fun time full of costumes and candy, with donations also collected for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
Members of the Royals team will be split into two groups for an intrasquad game. All of the players will be wearing Halloween costumes on the field.
Everyone in attendance is encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Candy will be handed out throughout the game.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
If you can’t make the game but still want to donate, help the baseball team meet their fundraising goal by visiting fundraise.nbcf.org/
Discussion