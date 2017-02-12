Emory & Henry pulls away for big win over Bridgewater

Emory & Henry opened the second half with a barrage of 3-pointers to open up a 20-point lead and the Wasps went on to defeat Bridgewater College 86-60 Saturday in ODAC men’s basketball action.

The Eagles hung tough in the early going and trailed by just four midway through the first half.

The Wasps used an early 8-0 spurt to break away from a 4-4 tie and take a 12-4 lead. Bridgewater then answered with six straight points to pull to within two. Phil Baumgartner knocked down a 3-pointer and Paul Brown converted a three-point play to cut the Wasps lead to 12-10.

Emory & Henry’s Chase Branscomb and the Eagles Kevin Saylor traded buckets before Alic Wynn worked the paint to put the Wasps on top 16-12.

Ryan Gravley drained a 3-pointer for Wasps, but Saylor answered with a 3-ball to keep the margin at four 19-15, with 9:02 left in the first half.

The hosts then ran off eight straight points to push the lead to double digits for the fist time, 27-15, with 6:49 left.

A 3-pointer by John Shelor put the Wasps on top by 15 with 1:41 left, but Bryce Boggs knocked down a 3-pointer and then added a driving layup to slice the deficit to 10 in the final minute. Myles Turner scored for the Wasps with four seconds left in the half, giving the host team a 44-32 lead at the break.

The Wasps hit the Eagles with a 9-1 run to open the second half with all the points coming from long range.

Branscomb and Shelor knocked down consecutive 3-pointers for a 50-32 lead before Saylor hit 1-of-2 free throws. Gravley then connected from beyond the arc to put the Wasps up by 20 points, 53-33.

For the game, the Wasps hit 57 percent (34-of-60) from the floor, including 47 percent (8-of-17) from 3-point range.

Boggs led the Eagles with 14 points and Kennenth Turner came off the bench to score 12. Five Wasps scored in double figures, led by Shelor with 16 points.

The Eagles return to action Wednesday evening when they travel to Ashland, Va., to play Randolph-Macon College.