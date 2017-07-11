Emmy winning drama Homeland to film in Virginia

The critically acclaimed drama Homeland will move to Virginia for production of the show’s seventh season. The series, produced by Showtime® for Fox 21 Television Studios, will begin filming in Central Virginia this fall. Homeland’s seventh season will premiere on Showtime® in 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome this outstanding drama to the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The film production industry is a significant economic driver for our Commonwealth. With every new film or television series that comes to Virginia, this thriving industry continues creating jobs, generating tourist activity and building momentum for even more great new projects. Having hosted shows like Turn: Washington’s Spies, Mercy Street, and now Homeland, it is clear that Virginia is a premier television production location, and I look forward to the success of this series here in Virginia.”

The Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning hit drama series Homeland returned to the U.S. when it began production in New York last year, after spending the two previous seasons shooting in South Africa and Berlin. Starring Emmy, Screen Actors Guild®, and Golden Globe Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy and Tony®Award winner Mandy Patinkin, the series has been the recipient of multiple honors, including eight Primetime Emmys and five Golden Globes.

“We are pleased to host the production of Homeland, and enthusiastic about what a show of this size will contribute to our local economies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “The Commonwealth’s film production industry is a fast growing sector of the new Virginia economy, with a total economic impact of almost $616 million, in addition to supporting nearly 4,000 full-time jobs and providing more than $24 million in state and local taxes in 2015. I am confident Homeland will contribute millions more to our Virginia businesses, big and small, and provide good-paying jobs to our industry workers.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great Commonwealth of Virginia,” commented Alex Gansa, Showrunner and Executive Producer of Homeland. “Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small, but hopefully significant boost to the local economy.”

Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, the executive producers for season seven will be Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir, and Ran Telem.

Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds noted, “A television series is a gift that keeps on giving for the production industry in the Commonwealth. A series of Homeland’s caliber and popularity gives twice – both during production and then for years after, in the form of film tourism. Having Homeland call the Commonwealth home is another big win for Virginia.”

The seventh season of Homeland will begin filming this fall in the Richmond area and is eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit and grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

The Virginia Film Office is part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the state agency charged with marketing the state of Virginia. Tourism is an instant revenue generator in Virginia. In 2016, visitors spent $24 billion, supporting 230,000 jobs and contributing $1.7 billion in state and local taxes.

Details

For more information about Homeland, please visit www.sho.com/homeland

For information about Virginia tourism, please visit www.virginia.org

For information about Virginia’s film production industry, please visit the Virginia Film Office website at www.filmvirginia.org