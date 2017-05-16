Emergency work on two Albemarle County roads Wednesday

Two emergency work zones may cause delays in Albemarle County Wednesday.

Crews will repair the eastbound shoulder on Route 250 (Ivy Road) just east of Route 677 (Bloomfield Road). Starting at 9 a.m., the road will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. The work is expected to take about an hour to complete.

Beginning at 10 a.m., contractors will close Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in both directions about 1.5 miles east of Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway) to remove a tree near the travel lanes. The road is expected to be closed for about 30 minutes. After the full closure, traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagging through the completion of the work.

Motorists should expect delays and consider using alternate routes.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.