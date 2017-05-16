Emergency work on two Albemarle County roads Wednesday
Published Tuesday, May. 16, 2017, 4:50 pm
Front Page » Events » Emergency work on two Albemarle County roads Wednesday
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Two emergency work zones may cause delays in Albemarle County Wednesday.
Crews will repair the eastbound shoulder on Route 250 (Ivy Road) just east of Route 677 (Bloomfield Road). Starting at 9 a.m., the road will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. The work is expected to take about an hour to complete.
Beginning at 10 a.m., contractors will close Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in both directions about 1.5 miles east of Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway) to remove a tree near the travel lanes. The road is expected to be closed for about 30 minutes. After the full closure, traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagging through the completion of the work.
Motorists should expect delays and consider using alternate routes.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion