Emergency bridge work closing portion of Interstate 81 near I-66 interchange

VDOT will close the right lane of northbound Interstate 81 about 3 p.m. today (Tuesday, January 24) for emergency bridge-deck repairs at mile marker 299.8. Following an inspection this morning, VDOT made the determination to proceed with repairs to the I-81 northbound bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County near the Shenandoah County line.

Expect delays on northbound I-81 as a result of the right lane closure, which is expected to remain in place through 7 a.m.Wednesday morning. Motorists may consider using Route 11 as an alternate route by taking exit 298 (Strasburg), following Route 11 north and rejoining I-81 at exit 302 at Middletown. Drivers who need to access Interstate 66 can then follow I-81 south to exit 300.

A left-lane closure beginning Wednesday afternoon or evening will allow crews to finish the I-81 northbound bridge repairs. VDOT will release additional information when it is available. All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

