Elkton Area United Services needs your help

Elkton Area United Services is coordinating efforts to support the families displaced by the Christmas Eve fire in Elkton.

Here’s how you can help:

1. Volunteers needed to sort donated items. The community has responded with many donations and now EAUS needs help sorting items so they can get them out to families ASAP.

2. Make an unrestricted gift to EAUS so they can purchase what is needed most for the families.

For updates, visit their Facebook page.

To volunteer or donate, contact:

Marsha Deavers, Executive Director of Elkton Area United Services

eaus1@verizon.net

540-298-8685 x3 (Marsha) or x1 (Susan at the EAUS Thrift Store)

*be sure to leave a message and they will get back to you as soon as possible