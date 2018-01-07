Elevate Addiction Services responds to Trump opioid crisis call to action

The opioid crisis here in the United States is nothing new. In fact, it was one of the major issues that played a role in the 2016 election that saw Donald Trump rise to President of the United States. Now a year into his presidency, the opioid crisis is still very much an issue, and very much a focus for the administration in places all over the country.

One area of the country that doesn’t necessarily get a lot of attention as far as the opioid crisis is concerned is Silicon Valley. Known as the main hub for tech entrepreneurs, this area is also going through its own opioid crisis where the best and the brightest are now at risk. This is something that many aren’t willing to accept, which is why Elevate Addiction Services is stepping up and responding to the President’s call to action.

California Has Its Own Crisis to Worry About

When people start talking about the country’s opioid crisis, states such as New Hampshire, Ohio, and West Virginia are quick to come to mind, but California has its own place on that list too. Just in the past year, there have been 1,925 opioid-related deaths in California, which is no small number. Without help or a plan forward, this number is only expected to rise. Now that the President has officially declared the crisis as a public emergency, we can only hope that help may be on the way.

Why Is Silicon Valley Affected?

So why is the opioid crisis targeting Silicon Valley in such a big way? When you think about it, this is an area where people probably have the most stressful job on the planet. Entrepreneurs and employees alike, have a lot riding on their successes or failures. Opioids are being used as a way to relax and prevent burn-out. There is even something called micro-dosing, which means they take a drug such as LSD in a small doses periodically throughout the course of a day. The idea behind micro-dosing is that it will help boost their cognitive function and creativity, allowing them to be more productive and successful.

What is Being Done?

Now that the problem is being recognized, the next question is what is being done to help it. This is where Elevate Addition Services steps into the fold. Dan Manson, who is the CEO of Elevate Addiction Services, is quick to point out that these workers need a different type of treatment, one that is more innovative and fits their needs better.

He is a big believer in therapy rather than just giving a pill to detox someone. Elevate Addiction Services is using a Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) program as a whole new way to fight the addiction problem. This innovative therapy uses elements of cognitive behavioral therapy combined with motivational interviewing. It is a more individualized approach that is providing some very real results.

The Long Road Forward

Of course, this is just a small part of the path forward, as the country starts to come together and really understand just how serious this crisis has become.