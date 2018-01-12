Electric Motor & Contracting to invest $3 million to expand in Chesapeake

Electric Motor & Contracting (EMC) will invest $3 million to expand its manufacturing operation in the City of Chesapeake. The company has constructed a state-of-the-art, 22,500-square-foot expansion to its existing nuclear services building, which is used for servicing highly engineered critical rotating equipment for the commercial nuclear power industry. In addition, with support from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), 130 existing employees will be retrained to optimize the operations of the new expansion.

“Electric Motor & Contracting’s decision to reinvest in its manufacturing operation and retrain 130 employees affirms its strong commitment to the City of Chesapeake and the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Advanced manufacturing is a booming and growing sector in Virginia. As we continue to diversify and build the new Virginia economy, it is critical to equip employees with skills of the 21st century, and we are proud EMC will benefit from the Commonwealth’s dynamic jobs training services.”

Established in 1960, Electric Motor & Contracting remains one of the largest independently owned full-service electric motor and pump repair/remanufacture facilities in the United States. EMC’s main campus in Chesapeake acts as headquarters operating full service motor, pump, and switchgear repair divisions. This includes highly skilled engineering, machining, and field services necessary to provide turnkey support to its valued customers. EMC also provides a climate-controlled storage facility with 24/7 monitoring and monthly preventative maintenance. Its Chesapeake and Courtland, Virginia locations have maintained an ISO 9001-certified program since 1999. EMC’s Chesapeake facility also maintains a NUPIC audited 10CFR50 Appendix B program for safety-related repairs for the commercial nuclear power industry. In addition, EMC Chesapeake continues to hold the necessary qualifications for the overhaul of critical equipment for U.S. Navy ships and submarines.

“The Virginia Jobs Investment Program allows companies to adapt to ever-evolving industries, which will help ensure Electric Motor & Contracting’s continued success in Chesapeake and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Virginia is home to more than 5,900 advanced manufacturing companies, and it is a priority to continue to support this key industry and the workforce that helps it thrive. With a nearly 60-year history in the Commonwealth, EMC is a great example of the success manufacturers can achieve in Virginia, and we look forward to a continued partnership as the company expands in Chesapeake.”

“EMC is proud to maintain its roots in Chesapeake, where we have had the opportunity to expand both our business offerings and campus,” said EMC’s Vice President Don Vivier. “The number one asset and leading source for our growth has been our people. Knowing this, EMC is motivated to support its people by investing in workforce development. We have recently worked with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry on establishing a registered apprenticeship, which is being rolled out in Q1 of 2018. For this we worked with Tidewater Community College on developing related instruction curriculum. Building a pipeline of workforce talent and enhancing a proven incumbent workforce is paramount to EMC’s continued growth and success. EMC is excited that there are programs like the Virginia Jobs Incentive Program that supplements funding to support this critical workforce development initiative.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Electric Motor & Contracting’s job retraining through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Electric Motor & Contracting’s commitment to grow its Chesapeake corporate headquarters by investing in its facilities and employees will increase our industrial base and percentage of skilled, high-wage jobs,” said Mayor Rick West, City of Chesapeake. “We are a pro-business City and forward-thinking companies like Electric Motor & Contracting will continue to flourish in this environment. Chesapeake is proud of EMC’s leadership and longevity in our business community.”

“Electric Motor & Contracting has built a strong reputation in Chesapeake, and this investment and the retraining of 130 employees demonstrates the company’s commitment to our region,” said Senator Lionel Spruill. “On behalf of my district, we thank this valuable corporate steward for continuing to expand its facility and services after nearly 60 years in Chesapeake.”

“Electric Motor & Contracting’s tenure in Chesapeake is a great testament to our region’s business advantages and pipeline of talent,” said Delegate Cliff Hayes. “I am confident EMC will continue to thrive in a new chapter of growth, and thank the company for its commitment to Hampton Roads and the Commonwealth.”