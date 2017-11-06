 jump to example.com
 

Election Live Returns to Mary Baldwin University

Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 12:42 pm

mary baldwin universityMore than 60 students at Mary Baldwin University are preparing for coverage of the Virginia gubernatorial election on Tuesday and ready to tackle hot topics such as redistricting, the pipeline, incumbency, the Robert E. Lee Effect, the Trump Effect and much, much more.

“This is not your ordinary political event,” said Professor of Political Science Laura van Assendelft. “We share lots of content, engage students in conversation, and make politics fun.”

The Election Live Broadcast is being held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the basement of Grafton Library. The “War Room” will be in Grafton 105 and the viewing area will be in the newly remodeled Student Success Center. There will also be a second, quieter viewing area in the Nut House in Hunt Dining Hall.

Mary Baldwin held its first Election Live Broadcast in 2012, inspired by a workshop at the American Political Science Association Teaching and Learning Conference.

    

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

 
 
Discussion