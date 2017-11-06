Election Live Returns to Mary Baldwin University

More than 60 students at Mary Baldwin University are preparing for coverage of the Virginia gubernatorial election on Tuesday and ready to tackle hot topics such as redistricting, the pipeline, incumbency, the Robert E. Lee Effect, the Trump Effect and much, much more.

“This is not your ordinary political event,” said Professor of Political Science Laura van Assendelft. “We share lots of content, engage students in conversation, and make politics fun.”

The Election Live Broadcast is being held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the basement of Grafton Library. The “War Room” will be in Grafton 105 and the viewing area will be in the newly remodeled Student Success Center. There will also be a second, quieter viewing area in the Nut House in Hunt Dining Hall.

Mary Baldwin held its first Election Live Broadcast in 2012, inspired by a workshop at the American Political Science Association Teaching and Learning Conference.