‘Effortless beauty,’ Hawaii’s homelessness ‘crisis’ in EMU photography exhibit

Lila Marks describes Hawaii’s landscapes as “effortlessly beautiful,” but when the Eastern Mennonite University photography major traveled there this summer for her senior project, she had something else on her mind, too: Hawaii’s homelessness rate, the highest of any state.

The resulting exhibit, called “The Ignored,” features 75 frescos showing Hawaii’s beauty but also portraits and candid portrayals of homeless people and images of and from the Boat Harbor, an organized community of “houseless” people led by a matriarch. The frescos range in size from 5×5” to 24×36” and are created by transferring a print made on plastic onto a wooden surface.

The show runs Monday–Friday, Oct. 2-6 in the Margaret Martin Gehman Gallery, open during Common Ground Coffeehouse hours (7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – midnight on weekdays) or by appointment by calling (540) 432-4360. An artist’s talk and reception with light refreshments will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

The senior show, required for photography majors, is one culmination of Marks’ education at EMU, a place she came to as an older transfer student with a goal of becoming a more skilled photographer.

“Lila goes after photography like someone who got to the party late and wants to make sure she gets it all,” Professor Jerry Holsopple said. “What will make her a great photographic storyteller is that she cares about the woman dying of cancer, or the one challenged by a debilitating disease, or by the pain of being homeless in a paradise. I hope she never finds the easy answer.”

A serendipitous leap to EMU

Marks said that becoming a photographer and studying at EMU started on a whim. She’d been studying global affairs at another university, but didn’t feel passionate about her coursework. She dropped out, and used her student loan money to buy a camera.

“It was for no reason,” she said. “I had never really taken photos. I just thought I should do it.” She started taking a lot of pictures, “filling up memory card after memory card,” learning, getting better. Eventually, at age 25 and living in Harrisonburg, she realized that she couldn’t imagine her life without photography in some capacity.

She was taking classes at a nearby community college, “for no reason other than I felt like I should be in school,” when a professor told her that EMU’s Holsopple “was a ‘crazy genius,’ and I should apply for EMU. I was like, ‘EMU? I don’t know.’ I’m not Mennonite. I didn’t even know then what being Mennonite was.”